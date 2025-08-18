The Five Teams Who Have Made the Most Noteworthy Changes So Far....But Will it Help?

This off-season has been more significant than any off-season. I can remember in the past 10 years..... there have been a lot of changes. There are several different ways to look at this and the one way would be what teams have lost the most players in this off-season///

So far, Seattle and New Jersey have each lost 11 players, while Carolina's lost ten...Dallas is another team. who has lost significant scoring over the last two years,,,

So here are the top six teams that have made the most significant changes. And do I think it'll matter for any of them?

#5, Philadelphia.

Added:

Trevor Zegras and Christain Dvorak. Denver Barkey and Akex Bump, Vladar..

Lost:

Ryan Poehling





#4 NY Islandes

Gained :

Matt Schaefer, first overall pic. Will dominate..

Jonathan Drouin...like how his game has rounded off significantly

Lost:

Traded Dobson to Momtra..Matt Martin Retired, Mike Reilly, Clutterbuck, and perhaps most importantly, the Islanders have moved on for Lu e Lamoriello..





#3: Montreal

This is the season where we will find out exactly how far Montreal is in their development....

Added:

Dobson, Zah Bolduc, Kappu Kahkonen, Joe Veleno, Ivab Demidov,

Lost:

David Savard (retired)Emil Heineman, Joel Armia, Caden Primeau, Logan Mailloux

#2 Carolina Hurricanes.

Added:Nic Ehlers, K'Andre <iller

Andre

Lost:

Brett Pesce → New Jersey Devils (via free agency)

Brady Skjei → Nashville Predators

Teuvo Teräväinen → Chicago Blackhawks





#1 Vegas

Mitch Marner, it's hard to argue against Vegas, getting Marner. They do have a lot of uncertainty still with Alex Petrangelo's health status... they didn't upgrade in goal, which could be very much a problem





What's the buzz?

What teams do you feel have the best off-season?



















