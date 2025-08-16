Why Is the NHL Offseason at a Standstill? Could Expansion be to Blame?

The Unseen Force Behind the NHL's Quiet Offseason: Expansion





For General Managers across the NHL, frustration is surely setting in. The calendar reads mid-August, and aside from a few minor moves, the transaction wire has been awfully quiet. While every summer presents a natural lull, this year feels different—unprecedentedly still.





So, what is holding up the offseason?





After speaking with a member of an NHL front office, it's clear this offseason presents a unique challenge from a long-term planning perspective. The answer isn't about the current market; it's about the future.





The Looming Shadow of Expansion





It's no secret that the NHL has plans to expand in the not-so-distant future. This next round, however, is poised to be different from the Vegas and Seattle drafts. The league's ambition is to potentially add two new organizations, creating a much larger ripple effect. With cities like Houston, Atlanta, Arizona, and Kansas City on the radar, the NHL has no shortage of options, complicating the future for 32 existing teams.





How Future Expansion Impacts Today's Decisions





For teams with a legitimate shot at winning the Stanley Cup, this likely doesn't change much. For everyone else, it complicates everything.





Long-Term Planning: Every move is now viewed through the lens of a future expansion draft. GMs must ensure they can meet protection requirements without exposing a member of their core.

Contract Alignment: Teams are carefully structuring contracts to avoid being forced to protect a player they no longer see long-term value in, simply because of their contract terms.

Free Agent Negotiations: The stalemate extends to free agents, who are trying to negotiate contract protections (like no-movement clauses) to grant them control through this process.





With teams and players looking two and three years down the road, every move is layered and nuanced. Nothing is exactly as it seems, and the prospect of expansion is likely playing a major role in every negotiation and every non-move being made.





As training camps approach in September, the dam may eventually break. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see many of the remaining free agents settling on one-year deals and teams looking at short-term additions. In this quiet offseason, the loudest noise is the approaching footsteps of expansion.