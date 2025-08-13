The latest on Mason McTavish and Connor Garland rumors...

Good morning Hockey world, it's time to get back to some rumors... And we have some good ones today

First off the latest on Mason McTavish...

What we are watching here is clearly a game , and I would say it's still more than likely, probably 80% likely, the Mason returns to the Anaheim Ducks with a big contract in tow. However, I would've said it was 100% about a week ago… And the reality is the longer this goes the more questioning and uncertainty enter into this and the more things can get ugly. They're quite a few teams rumored to have interest in Mason of course because he is a very valued player...

#1. Montreal...

Of course, whenever Montreal is involved, you can turn the general heat up on any rumor... Montreal does have extreme interest but doesn't like the asking price, especially the first child draft pick... Also, montreal would have to give up at least one prospect, and to be honest I'm told it's a prospect off the current roster, which is something that Canadiens really don't want to do. I think that's the smart move because to be honest Montreal has a great group right now and of course McTavish is never gonna hurt a locker room but you do want to send the right message to the room.

#2. Detroit.

Just because Pat Verbeek and Steve Yzerman are Close friends doesn't mean that the Pat is going to send him this player for Christmas... Ducks are looking for future players as they aim their window probably about five years away, at least that's what we think they're doing... prospect Axel Sandin Pellikka is the name that keeps coming up around the rumor world... And that's a lot. ASP may be a better fit for Detroit at the end of the day... And when was the last time Stevie Yzerman traded a prospect of that level?

#3. Buffalo

The Sabres have gained a lot of momentum in the last 48 hours according to my sources... Obviously is no bigger make-or-break season in all sports then this coming season for the Buffalo Sabres... No names of have yet to surface, however I am totally would be one of the top four defenseman and a first round pick to begin...(e3)

#4 Vancouver.

It appears like the Canucks are starting to look other directions here, but they have definitely put enough time into this to keep them on this list for now… They also have one of the best trading people of all time and Rutherford… And this one is right up his alley so we'll see... Perhaps the bigger story in Vancouver right now is will they move Connor Garland? Buffalo, Philadelphia, the New York Islanders, all our rumored to be extremely interested in this one...

Bottom line...

it feels like we're going to get resolution in the next few days here... Likely bridge deal in Anaheim.. But the thing that makes this so confusing is the Ducks have made a lot of trades that lean towards tanking while they have said publicly they are bringing in these older (Rangers) players in an effort to make the playoffs this year. When you don't know what a team is really thinking it is really hard to speculate on what they're going to trade or keep...



