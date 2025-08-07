MacTavish to Montreal (e3). NY Rangers (e3), + Rodriguez and Roslovic and Canucks.

The Mason MacTavish rumors are heating up big time. Both the Rangers and the Montréal Canadiens have shown interest via trade, and now that that’s not going as smoothly as they would like it to be. word on the street is that offer sheets may be in the development phases…





It’s important to remember that this is all a negotiation. The threat of offer sheets can often be as powerful as an actual offer sheet….. We have seen as many times before, and my sources are saying that things in Anaheim are getting very nervous…..





Meanwhile, perhaps the best UFA remaining, Jack Roslovic, could sign with the Vancouver Canucks as early as today… but I’ve told the delay might be Vancouver making a trade with Florida for Evan Rodriguez(e3)





The Calgary Flames have also had discussions over Rodriguez … the Florida Panthers currently set $3.25 million over the cat and will probably have to move Rodriguez prior to started the season….