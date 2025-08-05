Rumors From All 7 Teams North of the Border….

On the Montreal Canadiens:

There’s concern about center Kirby Dach’s health, which has quickly turned into concern for the center position in Montreal. The problem here is every team in the NHL is looking for a center. It might take moving a top four defenseman to pull in something right n

On the Toronto Maple Leafs:

The Leafs have had discussions with Pittsburgh surrounding Rickard Rakell (e3) and Bryan Rust (e2). There are rumors out there that they also are interested in Evan Rodriguez from the Florida Panthers however I’m told that that’s not the case…

On the Edmonton Oilers:

The Oilers actually may be interested in making a move for Evan Rodriguez… and they also have definitely talked to Carter Hart’s camp

On the Vancouver Canucks:

Another team looking desperately for his center, there has been some talk that they are that they could move Connor Garland to the Philadelphia Flyers(e3). They have some interest as well in Yegor Chinakhov from Columbus…

On the Calgary Flames:

There are quite a few teams interested in Rasmus Andersson, who is in the final year of his contract… I’m not certain, however, that this happens before the trade deadline. Anderson feels like a perfect trade deadline acquisition if Calgary is out of the playoffs… but I think Calgary is gonna be better than most others are saying…

On the Winnipeg Jets…

The Jets are trying to extend Connor Brown and if they can’t, they would move him, and this is a player that I hear Toronto has a lot of interest in Brown. (E4)

