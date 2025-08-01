Leafs or Marlies? Projecting Easton Cowan's Role for the 2025-26 Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs currently have 15 NHL-capable forwards on their roster. This doesn't account for players like Travis Boyd, Luke Haymes, and Jacob Quillian, who could all push for AHL promotions at some point this season. However, heading into training camp, the most intriguing player for the Leafs is arguably Easton Cowan.





Cowan is undoubtedly the Maple Leafs' top prospect, having exceeded expectations at every turn since being drafted. From winning the OHL MVP to hoisting the Memorial Cup, Cowan has done everything the team has asked of him. Despite his success, Cowan still finds himself without a guaranteed spot in the lineup next season.





For the Leafs and General Manager Brad Treliving, this is a great problem to have. If Cowan can earn a spot on the opening night roster, the team may have found its solution for the hole in their top six. Playing that kind of role is a tall order for a 20-year-old, and making such an immediate impact might be unrealistic.





Recently, Cowan’s former Head Coach and NHL alumnus Dale Hunter appeared on The Fan 590 Morning Show with Ben Ennis and Brent Gunning. Hunter gushed with praise for Cowan before sharing the following:





“He’s going to push to make the team and play well for the Leafs. Every organization needs young guys pushing to make the team, and it will make the Leafs better. And he’s going to make it. So, that’s a good thing for the Leafs.”





Hunter elaborated that just making the team won't be enough; the real challenge will be sticking in the NHL. Cowan will need to prepare like never before, especially to handle the physical rigors of an 82-game season. If he can make the physical adjustments, he could be a key contributor.





In 175 career OHL games, Cowan scored 84 goals and 136 assists for 220 points. Even more impressively, in 60 playoff games, he scored 32 goals and added 64 assists for 96 points. Cowan's 1.6 points per game in the playoffs dwarfed his 1.26 PPG during the regular season—a statistic that is clearly desirable given the Leafs' recent playoff struggles.





With those stats, the question remains: what does a successful 2025-26 season look like for Cowan?





I expect Cowan to start the season with the Toronto Marlies to get accustomed to the pro game. If things trend positively, he could see a promotion to the Leafs by Christmas. Most importantly, Cowan must be placed in a situation where he can succeed, meaning he must avoid the fourth-line treatment that Nick Robertson received.





With waiver eligibility approaching, it's likely Cowan will bounce between the two leagues before finding a full-time spot in the NHL. Given his passing ability, Cowan could find himself on the second power-play unit, potentially playing on a line driven by William Nylander. With that in mind, I predict his final stat line will be 4 goals and 15 assists for 19 points in 38 games.





For Cowan, this season is more about the journey than the destination. Gaining experience on both the power play and the penalty kill, along with facing tough matchups, is imperative for his development. Whether or not he becomes an everyday NHL player this season, the building blocks for his future must be put in place.



