Menard Was An NHL One-Game Wonder

Hillary Menard was known by the nickname Minnie, and that was also an apt description of his NHL career.

Menard made it to the show, but he was only able to stay for a one-game audition. He was called up from the junior Guelph Biltmores to play for the Chicago Blackhawks against the New York Rangers on February 4, 1954.

RIP Hillary "Minnie" Menard, NHL Left Wing

1954-1968

Chicago Black Hawks (1953-1954)

OHA's Hamilton Tiger Cubs, Barrie Flyers, Galt Black Hawks, Guelph Biltmores

EHL's New York Rovers

IHL's Omaha Knights

USHL's Des Moines Oak Leafs

Brother of Howie #InMemoriam #RIP https://t.co/BQwKDdsNcp pic.twitter.com/oaMCjwLMs5 — LegacyTributes (@InMemoriamX) November 11, 2026

Menard, who died Saturday at the age of 92, skated on a line with George Gee and Lou Jankowski. The 5-foot-8, 165-pound left-winger was held pointless as the Rangers edged the Blackhawks 3-2.

The next day, Menard was returned to the Biltmores of the OHA Junior A Series. Oddly enough, Menard scored for Guelph in the game before his recall, and he netted a pair of goals on his return to the junior ranks.

Menard was a World Champion

Menard’s pro career lasted through the 1967-68 season. His career highlight came in 1958-59, He was part of the Belleville McFarlands club that represented Canada and won the 1959 IIHF World Championship. The season before, Menard helped the McFarlands win the Allan Cup as Canadian senior hockey champions. During the 1956-57 season, Menard was a 50-goal scorer for the McFarlands.

During his career, he also served as player-coach for the Des Moines Oak Leafs of the International Hockey League.

Happy 84th birthday to Howie Menard. The original @LAKings forward was born on April 28, 1942.#LAKings #GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/3KknfuSuni — The Kingstorian (@Kingstorian) April 28, 2026

Menard’s younger brother, Howie Menard, was also an NHL forward and for much longer than his elder sibling. Howie Menard also played for the Blackhawks, skating in 19 games for Chicago during the 1969-70 season. His other stops during a 151-game NHL career were with the Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, and Oakland Seals.

Howie Menard captained the Hamilton Red Wings to the 1961-62 Memorial Cup. He also holds a share of the record for the most points (seven) in an AHL playoff game. In the Calder Cup playoffs on April 12, 1972, Howie Menard counted three goals and four assists for the Baltimore Clippers in a victory over the Cleveland Barons.