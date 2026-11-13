Kessell Scored On His First NHL Shift

When Rick Kessell finally arrived in the NHL, he got off to a quick start. On the first shift of his NHL career with the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 21, 1970, Kessell scored a goal just 2:19 into the game.

In his second NHL game against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Montreal Canadiens, Kessell dished out an assist.

"It may be a fight to keep him out of the lineup," Penguins coach Red Kelly told the Pittsburgh Press. "And that's pretty nice to see."

It wouldn't be a lack of talent so much as a lack of luck that would keep Kessell out of the lineup.

IN MEMORIAM: Former NHL C Rick Kessell has died at the age of 77.



Our thoughts are with Kessell’s family and friends. #RIP #NHL #LetsGoPens #GoldenSeals pic.twitter.com/p6xZmnA3zU — Around The Horn Hockey (@ATHornHockey) November 7, 2026

A second-round draft pick of the Penguins in 1969, Kessel, who died on November 6 at the age of 77, was coming off a junior season with the OHA's Oshawa Generals that saw him score 26 goals and collect 92 points. Those totals were good for seventh in league scoring.

Unfortunately, broken ribs shelved Kessell during his first NHL training camp. Then in the summer of 1970, Kessell suffered a double fracture of his right ankle while water skiing. </p>

"The accident may have cost him a real opportunity to become a regular center with the Penguins," Kelly told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "It could cost him a chance in the National Hockey League."</p>

Kessell Also Played For The Golden Seals

Kessell would score just one more goal for the Penguins over four seasons. In the summer of 1973, he was lost to the WHL Salt Lake City Golden Eagles in the Reverse Draft.





Salt Lake City was the California Golden Seals' farm club. Kessell made the big club out of training camp. He played 51 games for the Golden Seals during the 1973-74 season. He accounted for two goals and six assists in what would be his farewell NHL campaign.



