And So It Begins: With Mantha on LTIR, Kovacevic and Pesce Also Ruled Out For Devils Versus Washington

No health November continues to be a trend for the New Jersey Devils. Luckily no Hughes or rib-eyes were harmed as of yet, as a short staffed Devils squad will take on Washington back at the Rock.

For Mantha, we all saw the stick to throat that has landed the newly acquired forward on the LTIR. The inflammation and brusing would need to subside before resuming regular activities. I'd expect Mantha to return around the December 7th window as his reaction on ice didn't equate to the type of windpipe or vocal cord damage that could keep him out longer. Curious to see him the next time he speaks and if his voice now includes a Randy McKay style rasp or at least if his play style has a Randy McKay style grit.

Jonathan Kovacevic is one I'm not too enthusiastic about. Kovy went down midway through the game in Winnipeg Tuesday night, as his knee buckled awkwardly after being shoved to the ice by the Jets Tyrel Bauer. Kovacevic let out a pretty loud "F**K" as he left the playing surface. With knee injuries in his past, it seems the big defenseman had a good idea he will be sidelined for a while. Having missed significant time the past few seasons with a bum knee, let's hope this one isn't as serious. Note that as of now it is not expected to been the previously repaired side that sustained the injury.

Next on to the one I feel Jersey will miss most, shut down defender and Luke Hughes crutch, Brett Pesce. Luckily for NJ this is just due to an "illness', and Pesce should be available very soon. If I had to guess, the Winnipeg kitchen staff that served the Devils team meal most likely swapped 22's with 37's unintentionally. Pesce's absence is one the Devils do not have the ability to patch up. Curious as who steps in to play with Luke Hughes and if the pair can be anyhwere close to as good as the Pesce/Hughes blue line has been.





Drawing In

With the injuries we welcome Stefan Noesen, Lenni Hameenaho and a debuting Devil in Vladislav Kolyachonok.

With Amadeus Lombardi's scoring drought to start the season, Hameenaho will find his way into the lineup. For me, Lombardi has impressed in all areas except actually putting the puck in the net. He has exhibited blazing speed, relentless checking and the vision of a vet. This scratching is most likely not a permanent one as the Devils probably look to give him a quick reset, and put a little more size in the lineup against a heavy Washington team.

Stefan Noesen rejoins the big club and not enough can be said about his professionalism and patience through all of this. Noesen has graciously accepted the back and forth lifestyle between Utica and NJ. In addition has produced at all levels when called upon. Noesen is proving to be the ultimate organization guy, who puts the crest on whichever sweater he wears, first. A few clicks for Noes!

Finally its the Devils regular season debut for Vladislav Kolyachonok. I don't recall him standing out much in the preseason or rookie camp, however his scouting report says to expect that exactly. The 6'2", 198lb defender does not play a flashy or physical style. Noted for his smooth skating and ability to move to puck up the ice, Kolyachonok is playing his best hockey when you don't even notice him on the ice. With 0G and 3A in 12 games at Utica, let's hope nothing happens when he's on the ice, I'd be thrilled with that.