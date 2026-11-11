Matvei Michkov Rumors: Another Cutter Gauthier Situation Brewing?





It's absolute mayhem in Philadelphia right now, and quite frankly, it's starting to feel like the Cutter Gauthier situation all over again.

What started as a heated exchange between Matvei Michkov and Nick Seeler during Monday night's game against Vancouver has turned into a full-blown controversy.

And yesterday afternoon, things took another turn.

NHL insider Kevin Weekes reported that Michkov would prefer a fresh start elsewhere, citing the Flyers' struggles and internal turmoil.

Naturally, Flyers Twitter went into a frenzy.

But shortly afterward, ESPN's Emily Kaplan reported that Michkov had not formally requested a trade, while David Pagnotta added that the Flyers hadn't been informed of any desire to leave.

And now, respected NHL insider Pierre LeBrun has added some context after speaking directly with Flyers general manager Danny Brière at the NHL GM meetings in Toronto.

Brière downplayed the heated exchange between Michkov and Seeler, explaining that disagreements between teammates happen all the time, especially when a team is struggling. He also pointed out that these situations tend to receive far more attention when they're caught on camera.

It's worth mentioning that Brière's conversation with LeBrun happened before Weekes' report, meaning his comments weren't a direct response to the trade rumors.

So who are we supposed to believe?

Right now, it feels like a battle between NHL insiders, with everyone trying to figure out what's actually going on.

But there's a difference between a player potentially wanting a fresh start and officially requesting a trade.

And as of now, there's no confirmed trade request.

Then there's Nick Seeler.

And quite frankly, I'm getting tired of him.

Watching Seeler bang his stick and complain like he's a 40-goal scorer because Michkov didn't pass him the puck was ridiculous.

We're talking about a defenseman who isn't exactly known for his offensive ability, while Michkov was out there playing a complete 200-foot game.

What makes it even more frustrating is that just last week, Seeler made comments about players focusing too much on individual statistics. He didn't mention Michkov by name, but the timing certainly isn't a great look.

And again, in my opinion, Seeler would struggle to crack the lineup on plenty of NHL teams, yet he's acting like a No. 1 defenseman.

I understand holding teammates accountable, but there's a time and place for it.

And that's where my biggest concern lies.

We've already seen questions surrounding Michkov's ice time, his relationship with Rick Tocchet, and how the organization is handling his development.

This is a player who's supposed to be one of the cornerstones of the rebuild. You don't want him second-guessing his game or feeling like he can't play with confidence.

We've already watched the Flyers lose one highly talented young player in Cutter Gauthier. The last thing this franchise needs is to go through that again.

Now, I'm not saying every rumor is true. Far from it.

And to Brière's credit, he has addressed the situation rather than letting the speculation go completely unanswered.

But that doesn't mean the organization can simply move on and pretend everything is fine.

The Flyers absolutely cannot afford to lose Matvei Michkov.

We're talking about a player with legitimate superstar potential, someone this organization should be building around for the next decade.

If there are issues behind the scenes, they need to be resolved. Whether that's his relationship with Tocchet, his role on the team, or frustration within the locker room, the Flyers have to find a way to make it work.

Because losing Cutter Gauthier was one thing.