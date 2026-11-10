MOCK TRADE — MATVEI MICHKOV

Opposing reports from Emily Kaplan and Kevin Weekes of ESPN debate the availability of Philadelphia Flyers’ winger Matvei Michkov, the 7th overall draft selection from the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, who is also in the final season of his entry level contract.

Michkov leads the Flyers in points with 14 in 20 games, and leads the franchise in goals with 10.

After video surfaced of an on-ice incident between Michkov and teammate Nick Seeler last evening in a winning matchup against Vancouver, the pot has been stirred due to the social media posts this afternoon.

With that in mind, if you are Daniel Briere, general manager of the Philadelphia Flyers, do you move a player that interviewed so badly with other teams to fall to the 7th slot, or do you trade him to get back into the playoffs after a second round appearance last season?





My first mock trade post at the time of writing this has 4.1K view on X @ZakMacBuzz. Submit yours below.

Mock Trade v1

To the Blue Jackets

Michkov

To the Flyers

Voronkov

Garland

Andrae

Ceulemans

Christainsen

27 2nd