Hellebuyck & Devils Shut Out Leafs; Will Not Start In Return To Winnipeg





The Devils methodical dismantling of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night was immediately overshadowed by a social media post by the Devils front office. The 13-5 Devils, winners of five straight issued a memo immediately following the contest in Toronto stating that Connor Hellebuyck will not start in his return to Winnipeg on Tuesday night. The decision to not start Hellebuyck comes as a tremendous blow to the Winnipeg Jets fan base who's highlight of the season is now going to have to be the Draft Lottery.

Why it makes sense

The Jets are a backup game for nearly all NHL teams. For Jersey it's a lower level opponent, not in your division, not in your conference, barely even in your league. With a home and home against Washington looming, a team in the Devils division, who already beat NJ once this season, you'd like to have your number one in both of those contests. After that it's a three day break until the Devils face Eastern Conference foe, Montreal at the Rock, another team Hellebuyck needs to have the net in.

In addition, it also douses the flames on the crowd energy Winnipeg could've used to their advantage. While we can still expect a rowdy crowd, it will certainly pale in comparison to raucous environment we would have witnessed if let's say #37 gave up the first goal of the game.

Why it angers Jets fans

After chasing arguably the best player in their franchise history out of the country over winning Gold, Winnipeg fans want their pound of flesh. They bought their tickets, made their signage, procured their face paint, altered their once prized Helly jerseys with expletive laden masking tape and Sharpie markers, and tried to come up with as many clever chants to out America-hate the fans in Ottawa. However they won't get their chance to "win". Not this time, probably not ever, as the cold, bitter weather(and fanbase) of Winnipeg continue to deter the free agency market.

Why I understand it

Not playing Hellebuyck is a very Lou Lamoriello style move. This game would've been all about one individual. Lamoriello strongly disliked when any one player(s) became bigger than the team. He famously broke up the best line in Devils history, the "A-Line", because of that exact reason. The media circus/distraction would have been an 11 out of 10. With no Hellebuyck in net and an early presser post morning skate, it will be closer to "just another game".

Why I hate it

This just prolongs the entire situation and gives fans fuel to speculate that the player was "scared" and avoided that situation. While every visit to Winnipeg will be met with vitriol for Hellebuyck, getting this one out of the way would've been best in my opinion. Also the social media post was the first thing in the Sunny Mehta tenure that I disagree with. But hey, he's there and I'm here for a reason. In Sunny we trust!

With that said, there are some level headed Jets fans out there. I'll leave you with this X post from Tank Commander "Nik"...

Slept on it, the takes no one asked for on the Connor Hellebuyck non-game 🤷‍♂️:



1. From an entertainment and sports culture aspect alone this sucks for all invested.



2. You’re fooling yourself if you truly believe Connor Hellebuyck is running from an NHL start in Winnipeg. Are… — Tank Commander “Nik” 🎷🪖 (@NikLynam) November 9, 2026







