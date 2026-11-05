Montreal Canadiens Receive Big Boost as Nick Suzuki Returns From Injury

Less than 48 hours ago, the Montreal Canadiens and their fans were left in disbelief after the Winnipeg Jets erased a 4-0 lead with under three minutes left in the third period to force overtime and eventually, winning the game thanks to defenseman Dylan Samberg.

It was a deflating loss for the Canadiens, who were on a five-game winning streak and for rookie goaltender Jacob Fowler, who was standing on his head from the moment the puck dropped. Martin St. Louis wasn't too thrilled with his team's effort, not just in third period, but for the entire 60+ minutes.

The Canadiens are hoping that their game against the Jets was just blip and that they'll get back to winning ways on Thursday night as they welcome the Utah Mammoth to the Bell Centre for their lone trip to Montreal during the 2026-27 season.

Martin St. Louis' group, who currently sit second in the Atlantic Division with a 9-3-3 record through 15 games, are set to welcome back a big piece to the team's lineup tonight as well - captain Nick Suzuki.

Montreal Canadiens Captain Nick Suzuki Returns From Injury

In a post on their social media following today's morning skate, the Montreal Canadiens announced that captain Nick Suzuki would be returning to the lineup tonight against the Utah Mammoth.

Nick Suzuki sera en uniforme ce soir contre Utah



Nick Suzuki will return to play tonight against Utah#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/Zx1oRlEOQb — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 5, 2026

Suzuki, 27, saw his ironman streak come to an end at 546 games back on October 22nd when the Canadiens announced their captain would miss two-to-four weeks with an upper-body injury. While the Canadiens never clarified the exact injury Suzuki was dealing with, the team's captain did block a shot with his hand during their 4-3 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on October 20th.

The London, Ontario native didn't take too long to return to the ice as he was back in Brossard one day after the Canadiens shared his injury timeline, albeit he wasn't able to grip his stick with his left hand. Suzuki would continue to skate at the team's practice facility while the Canadiens were away on a four-game road trip.

Upon the team's return, Suzuki took another step in his recovery and was able to start gripping his stick and shooting once again. It was a good sign for the Canadiens' coaching staff, but Suzuki was still not quite ready to return, until now.

"It was a different experience, not knowing the day to day routines of guys being out. It gives me a different perspective when my teammates are hurting or out of the lineup, I can relate to them a bit more now." Suzuki said when speaking with reporters after practice on Thursday.

While Canadiens fans were understandably concerned for how the team might fare without Nick Suzuki, their number one center, the club certainly exceeded expectations.

Without Nick Suzuki in the lineup, the Canadiens went 5-0-1, with wins over the Chicago Blackhawks, Winnipeg Jets, St. Louis Blues, Dallas Stars and Pittsburgh Penguins. From the moment the Canadiens announced Nick Suzuki's injury to today, Montreal has managed to climb from 12th in the Eastern Conference all the way up to third, and are just two points back of the Boston Bruins for first in the Atlantic Division.