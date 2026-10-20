Adam Fantilli Throws Shade at Kirill Marchenko Ahead of Tonight's Game

The Dust Has Barely Settled in Columbus

The Toronto Maple Leafs caught many by surprise when moments before NHL rosters were due they completed a trade for Kirill Marchenko. The move brought to an end a saga for Marchenko who had asked for a fresh start, and while the ink on the deal might be dry, the emotions inside the Columbus Blue Jackets locker room are still fresh. Ahead of tonight's game in Columbus at the Nationwide Arena, Jackets’ center Adam Fantilli was asked about Marchenko’s return and provided a surprisingly blunt assessment of his former teammate’s trade request, making it crystal clear how he and teammates feel

When asked about the trade that finally granted Marchenko his trade request and sent the winger out of town, Fantilli didn't pull punches instead offering a rather open comment especially for a professional hockey player, who are often known for their underwhelming quotes.

"Happy we got guys who want to be here. It would have been a nightmare having a guy that didn’t want to be here all year. I’m glad we got that trade done when we did." - Adam Fantilli





















Reading Between the Lines: A Culture Shift

Fantilli’s comments are heavily pointed. For the 22-year-old franchise centerpiece to speak this candidly about a former teammate, especially one who was an offensive weapon for the club, it speaks volumes about the behind the scenes problems that Marchenko’s trade request likely created during training camp.

By sharing he felt it would have been a "nightmare" to carry that player through an 84 game schedule, Fantilli is making clear what many around the league suspected: the locker room was growing tired of the distraction. Getting the deal done wasn't just about asset management, it was about addition by subtraction to protect the room while also getting a player like Matthew Knies in return.

Impact on Tonight's Matchup

As the Maple Leafs arrive into Columbus tonight off the heels of last night’s victory, they are facing a Blue Jackets team who has struggled to start the season. The Jackets sit last in the Metro Division with just six points, but more concerningly having given up 3.28 goals against per game.