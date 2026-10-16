CBJ Buzz — Contracts, Development, Prospects

Contracts





The Columbus Blue Jackets have a plethora of contracts ahead of them this season, including 13 RFAs, 9 UFAs, and 5 ELCs that expire in June/July 2027.





Dmitry Voronkov Kent Johnson Luca Del Bel Belluz Denton Mateychuk Josh Eernisse Riley Bezeau Max McCue Jordan Dumais James Malatesta Guillaume Richard Caleb MacDonald Corson Ceulemans Nolan Lalonde





Issac Lundestrom Danton Heinen Carson Soucy Jake Christiansen Erik Gudbranson Cam Talbot Phoenix Copley Owen Sillinger Tim Berni





ELC Eligible

James Fisher William Whitelaw Owen Griffin Andrew Strathmann Melvin Strahl





AHL — Monsters Rebound





Cleveland came back down 2-0 with 5 unanswered goals to win their third straight game after losing their season opener. Steven Lorentz, acquired in the Marchenko blockbuster, leads the Monsters in points with 5 with rookie Josh Eernisse.





Biggest slumps to start the season are Jordan Dumais and Luca Marrelli, each with only one point in 4 games. Once touted high picks falling off like this is not great news.





Biggest takeaway from this start has been Evan Gardner, rookie goalie, is 2-0-0 with a 2.89GAA and a 0.898 save percentage. Copley is 1-1-0 with a 4.06GAA and a 0.855 save percentage.





Cleveland, Toronto, and Laval all have 3-1-0 records while Utica has a 3-0-0 record for first.





2027 AHL All Star Weekend tickets from Cleveland are available now for purchase via Ticketmaster!









ECHL Wheeling Roster Unveiled!





From the ECHL themselves, the Columbus Blue Jackets’ affiliate has unveiled their opening roster ahead of their first games against the Indy Fuel!





Wheeling Nailers – Kasimir Kaskisuo, G; Nolan LaLonde, G; Tristan Thompson, D; Hunter Sansbury, D; Mitchell Haight, D; Scott Cremen, D; Jack Karlsson, D; Robbie Drazner, D; Justin Taylor, F; Ryan Pitoscia, F; Remy Parker, F; Dante Sheriff, F; Matt Crasa, F; Chris Dodero, F; Craig Armstrong, F; Zachary Krajnik, F; Scott Kirton, F; Cameron Cook, F; Tanner Hartman, F; Mike Posma, F; Kevin Gursoy, F

Reserve - Kishaun Gerevais, F; Kolby Johnson, F; Philip Svedeback, G

Injured Reserve - Mitchell Smith, D (3); Alexander Kuqali, D (7); Nick McCarry, F (7)





Prospect Pool Update





College games are underway as Cayden Lindstrom and Jackson Smith recorded their first points of the season. Recently drafted Oscar Hemming did not score in his BC debut of the weekend.



