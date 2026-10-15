Flyers’ Historically Bad Start Raises Serious Questions About the Team’s Future:

We’re about 10 games into the season, and the Flyers are off to the worst start in franchise history.





And quite frankly, it’s embarrassing.





After last year’s playoff run, you’d think this team would come into the season hungry to prove it wasn’t a fluke. Instead, it almost feels like some of these players are still satisfied with what they accomplished.

Last season was supposed to be a stepping stone, not the finish line.





There are several reasons for this slow start, and what’s frustrating is that most of them aren’t new.

For starters, the constant line changes.





I understand Rick Tocchet is trying to find combinations that work, but you can’t keep shuffling players around and expect them to develop chemistry. At some point, you have to give these guys a chance to build some consistency.

The same goes for the power play, which continues to be a major issue. The units lack chemistry, zone entries are a mess, and far too much time is wasted chasing the puck instead of creating offense.

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Which brings me to Tocchet’s outdated dump-and-chase strategy.





I’m tired of watching this team dump the puck in and hope something happens. There’s a time and place for that style of hockey, but with the amount of young talent on this roster, why aren’t we allowing these players to carry the puck into the zone and make plays?





It’s predictable, and opposing teams are taking advantage of it.





And finally, I feel like I’m going crazy because I’ve been saying this for years.





But the flyers STILL DO NOT HAVE A LEGITIMATE CENTER!

We knew this was a problem last season. We saw it get exposed in the playoffs. And yet, here we are again.

You can shuffle the lines as much as you want, but that’s not going to magically turn someone into a first-line center.

The same argument can be made about the blue line. I’m not convinced the Flyers have a true No. 1 defenseman, although I’ll give Travis Sanheim credit because he’s certainly making a case for himself.





But there’s a difference between having a solid group of defensemen and having that one elite player who can take control of a game.





And that’s ultimately where I think the Flyers are falling short.





There are coaching decisions that need to change, but there are also legitimate holes in this roster that can’t be fixed by simply moving players around.





If this organization wants to build a team that can actually contend for a Stanley Cup, those issues need to be addressed.





Is It Time to Move On From Travis Konecny?





At some point, the Flyers have to start making some difficult decisions about this roster.





And one name I think needs to be seriously considered is Travis Konecny.





Now, I’m not saying Konecny is a bad player. He’s been one of the Flyers’ most productive forwards for years, but when you’re getting paid the kind of money he is, you need to make a much bigger impact than what we’ve seen so far.

And right now, he’s not doing that.





What’s interesting is that his name has suddenly been popping up in trade rumors, with reports suggesting there’s growing frustration within the organization.





Then there’s the recent injured reserve designation for what was initially described as a day-to-day injury. I’m not saying the injury isn’t legitimate, but with all the trade speculation surrounding him, the timing is certainly going to raise some eyebrows.





Personally, I think moving Konecny could actually be in the Flyers’ best interest.





We’ve talked about this countless times. This team desperately needs a legitimate No. 1 center, and if packaging Konecny with other assets gives Danny Brière a chance to acquire one, I think he has to seriously consider it.

Obviously, that kind of trade is easier said than done, especially with Konecny’s contract and no-movement clause.





But the Flyers have plenty of young talent on the wings, and at some point, you have to be willing to sacrifice something to address your biggest weakness.

Konecny has given this organization a lot, and I understand why some fans would hate to see him go.

But if moving him helps bring in a franchise center and puts this team in a better position to contend for a Stanley Cup, I’m all for it.





It’s still early in the season, and there’s plenty of time for the Flyers to turn things around.





But something needs to change, and fast.





Whether it’s Tocchet adjusting his system, finding consistency with the lines, or Brière making some difficult roster decisions, this team can’t keep making the same mistakes and expecting different results.





Last season gave Flyers fans a reason to believe again. Now it’s time for this organization to prove that success wasn’t just a one-year thing.



