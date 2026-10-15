Chris Tanev Injury: Leafs Provide First Update on Veteran Defenseman

Maple Leafs Injury News: Chris Tanev Out Week-to-Week with Upper-Body Injury

It was already known that the Toronto Maple Leafs would be without a key piece of their defense for the foreseeable future after Chris Tanev left Saturday night’s game in Colorado. The team has now provided some context, officially announcing that Tanev is out of the lineup week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

A Heavy Blow to the Leafs' Blue Line

Losing Tanev creates a major hole on the right side of Toronto's defense, who after trading Emil Andrae is lacking depth. Tanev’s skill set is also in demand, with the team missing out on his elite shot-blocking, penalty-killing and defensive presence. When healthy, Tanev plays the most difficult defensive minutes, a role that can't be easily replaced. Tanev’s latest injury will force the coaching staff to shuffle the defensive pairings and rely on Darren Raddysh in his own zone.

Leafs announce Chris Tanev is now considered “week-to-week” with an upper-body injury @TSN_Sports — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 15, 2026

Who Steps Up for Toronto?

With Tanev sidelined week-to-week, the Maple Leafs will need their depth to answer the call. Players like Nick Blankenburg and Troy Stecher will likely see more minutes, while Ben Danford could get an NHL opportunity if he recovers from the injury that is keeping him out of the Toronto Marlies lineup.