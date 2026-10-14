CBJ PG5 v Florida — Olivier Fined

No matter what cast of characters we get, the same result is occurring in the city of Columbus. This one just hurts more as it is the freshest wound and by the collection of America heroes that have taken the league by storm since their summer move. The Tkachuk brothers combined for 9 points in a 7-3 clubbing over the Columbus weak penalty kill.





Period I





Kent Johnson opened the scoring off a turned over delayed penalty called on Florida for his third goal of the season.





Period II





Brady Tkachuk evened the game with his first as a Panthers on a clean shot passing Talbot that was set up by brother Matthew Tkachuk.





The newest Tkachuk second of the evening was on the powerplay caused by the Damon Severson interference call on Carter Verhaeghe. The older Tkachuk and Seth Jones had the assists.





The natural hat-trick is completed on the Sean Monahan hooking infraction on Anton Lundell for Brady Tkachuk’s third of the night. Sam Reinhart and Matthew Tkachuk had the helpers.





On the Olivier major for slashing, technically cup checking Uvis Balinskis, Carter Verhaeghe had the third straight powerplay goal for the road team and his second of the regular season from both Tkachuk brothers.





Period III





Sam Reinhart had the fourth straight powerplay goal from the late high stick call on Carson Soucy. Reinhart’s third of the season is from Matthew Tkachuk and Seth Jones.





The sixth straight goal from Florida and final against Talbot was on Verhaeghe’s second of the evening and third of the year from free agent signing Lars Eller and Seth Jones.





Late in the third, Columbus attempted a comeback with two goals in 27 seconds.





With 6:13 remaining in regulation, Denton Mateychuk had his first of the season from Valeri Nichushkin and Damon Severson.





With 5:51 remaining, Cole Sillinger had his third of the season from Charlie Coyle and Damon Severson.





Reinhart had his second of the night on the empty net from Anton Lundell and Jones.





Akira Schmid saved 24 of 27 for a 0.889 save percentage. Fine stats when Florida is without their starter.





Cam Talbot allowed 6 goals on 23 shots for a 0.739 save percentage. 4 powerplay goals. Not really his fault. Jet Greaves stopped all 4 shots faced in the third.





Team discipline is what got this team taken advantage of. More penalties, weak defense, new systems, turnover, poor results.





Whether it’s Jody Shelley, Jared Boll, Derek Dorsett, Mathieu Olivier, or Adam Foote, Zach Werenski, or Denton Mateychuk, or Rick Nash, Boone Jenner, or Adam Fantilli, the results are the same. Ownership, management, coaching, and players need to get on the same page. This embarrassment of a sixty minute contest on home ice should enrage fans for more asking for more results or better players.





So far through five games, I’m not seeing it with this club. Not with Priest, not the McConnell family, not with Waddell, not with the alumni employed, not with Bowness, not with Werenski, not with any other skater. Just another shrug like Olivier, one game isn’t going to destroy the season, but this set the tone for disaster.





Olivier was fined the max $5K for the cup check. Worth it. Should’ve done it to a star skater instead, really get things moving.





CBJ Three Stars of the Game





Kent Johnson — goal (3) Denton Mateychuk — goal (1) Cole Sillinger — goal (3)



