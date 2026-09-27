Maple Leafs Sign Defenseman Nick Blankenburg to One-Year Contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs have officially converted defenseman Nick Blankenburg's Professional Try-Out into a standard NHL contract. General Manager John Chayka secured the 28-year-old on a one-year deal carrying a $1.4 million cap hit. The move solidifies the team's blue line depth as opening night rapidly approaches.

Blankenburg arrived at training camp looking to prove his value after the free agency market unexpectedly dried up. The 5-foot-9 right-shot defender is coming off a career year where he split time between the Nashville Predators and the Colorado Avalanche. He posted career highs with eight goals and 24 points across 61 regular season games, eventually making five playoff appearances for the Presidents' Trophy winners.

Despite industry projections suggesting he would command a lucrative multi-year deal, a squeezed salary cap environment left him waiting for an opportunity. The Maple Leafs front office capitalized on the market inefficiency. They evaluated Blankenburg up close on a risk-free tryout before committing to the highly manageable cap hit. He recorded an assist and impressed the coaching staff with his puck movement and fearless corner battles throughout the preseason.