18 NHL Players Placed on Waivers Ahead of 2026 Roster Deadline

NHL Waiver Wire Update 18 Players Placed on Waivers
As the NHL preseason reaches its final stages, teams are actively making cuts to finalize their training camp rosters. Today, 18 players hit the waiver wire as front offices across the league made significant organizational depth adjustments. In other waiver wire news, Andreas Englund (CGY) was claimed by Detroit and William Trudeau (NYR) was claimed by Nashville, while everyone else who was placed on waivers successfully cleared.
For fans following the preseason moves, the key date to remember is the final roster submission deadline. The 2026 to 2027 NHL regular season is scheduled to begin on September 29. All NHL clubs must officially submit their cap compliant 23 man opening day rosters to the league by 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the day prior to the start of the regular season, which falls on September 28. Because the waiver process takes a full 24 hours, any player requiring waivers to be reassigned to the American Hockey League must be placed on the wire the day before that final submission deadline to ensure they clear in time.
Complete List of Players Placed on Waivers
Below is the complete list view of each player placed on waivers today, organized by their respective teams:
Boston Bruins: Lukas Reichel (Left Wing), Alex Steeves (Center)
Calgary Flames: Alexander Nylander (Right Wing)
Columbus Blue Jackets: Miles Wood (Left Wing)
Dallas Stars: Remi Poirier (Goalie)
Florida Panthers: Tobias Bjornfot (Defense), Angus Crookshank (Left Wing), Casey Fitzgerald (Defense)
Los Angeles Kings: Scott Perunovich (Defense), Taylor Ward (Right Wing)
Nashville Predators: Justin Barron (Defense)
New York Islanders: Mitchell Chaffee (Right Wing), Pierre Engvall (Left Wing), Liam Foudy (Center), Daylan Kuefler (Left Wing), Matt Luff (Right Wing)
Pittsburgh Penguins: Caleb Jones (Defense)
Washington Capitals: Justin Holl (Defense)