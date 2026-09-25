50+ NHL Players Placed on Waivers Ahead of 2026 Roster Deadline

NHL Waiver Wire Update 50 Players Placed on Waivers
As the NHL preseason reaches its final stages, teams are actively making cuts to finalize their training camp rosters. Today, 50 players hit the waiver wire as front offices across the league made significant organizational depth adjustments. In other waiver wire news, the Vancouver Canucks claimed goaltender Leevi Merilainen yesterday, while everyone else who was placed on waivers successfully cleared.
For fans following the preseason moves, the key date to remember is the final roster submission deadline. The 2026 to 2027 NHL regular season is scheduled to begin on September 29. All NHL clubs must officially submit their cap compliant 23 man opening day rosters to the league by 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the day prior to the start of the regular season, which falls on September 28. Because the waiver process takes a full 24 hours, any player requiring waivers to be reassigned to the American Hockey League must be placed on the wire the day before that final submission deadline to ensure they clear in time.
Complete List of Players Placed on Waivers
Below is the complete list view of each player placed on waivers today, organized by their respective teams:
Anaheim Ducks: Sean Farrell (Left Wing) Nathan Gaucher (Center) James Hamblin (Center) Corey Schueneman (Defense) Jett Woo (Defense)
Boston Bruins: Brendan Gaunce (Center) Brian Halonen (Left Wing) Jordan Harris (Defense) Jiri Patera (Goalie) Billy Sweezey (Defense)
Buffalo Sabres: Mason Geertsen (Defense) Dennis Gilbert (Defense) Ryan Johnson (Defense) Trevor Kuntar (Center) Aidan McDonough (Left Wing) Carson Meyer (Right Wing) Jason Polin (Right Wing) Matt Villalta (Goalie)
Calgary Flames: Michael Benning (Defense) Andreas Englund (Defense) Dryden Hunt (Left Wing) Ben Jones (Center) Rory Kerins (Center) Jake Livingstone (Defense) Sam Morton (Center) William Stromgren (Left Wing)
Carolina Hurricanes: Skyler Brind'Amour (Center) Aleksi Heimosalmi (Defense) Juha Jaaska (Center) Pierre-Olivier Joseph (Defense) Justin Robidas (Center)
Chicago Blackhawks: Connor Mackey (Defense)
Columbus Blue Jackets: Corson Ceulemans (Defense) Colton White (Defense)
Edmonton Oilers: Josh Brown (Defense) Riley Stillman (Defense) Eduards Tralmaks (Left Wing)
Nashville Predators: Hunter Skinner (Defense)
New York Rangers: Anton Blidh (Left Wing) Marc Del Gaizo (Defense) Glenn Gawdin (Center) William Trudeau (Defense)
St. Louis Blues: Jack Finley (Center) Oskar Sundqvist (Center) Nathan Walker (Left Wing)
San Jose Sharks: Eric Comrie (Goalie) Jimmy Huntington (Center)
Tampa Bay Lightning: Simon Lundmark (Defense) Olivier Rodrigue (Goalie) Steven Santini (Defense)
Utah Mammoth: Zachary Jones (Defense), Joshua Roy (Left Wing), Brandon Tanev (Left Wing)
Washington Capitals: Joshua Dunne (Center), Mitchell Gibson (Goalie), Jacob MacDonald (Defense), Bogdan Trineyev (Right Wing)
Winnipeg Jets: Nikita Chibrikov (Right Wing), Parker Ford (Center), Noah Gregor (Center), Isaak Phillips (Defense)