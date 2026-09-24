30 NHL Players Placed on Waivers Thursday Ahead of 2026 Roster Deadline

NHL Waiver Wire Update 30 Players Placed on Waivers
As the NHL preseason reaches its final stages, teams are actively making cuts to finalize their training camp rosters. Today, 30 players hit the waiver wire as front offices across the league made significant organizational depth adjustments.
For fans following the preseason moves, the key date to remember is the final roster submission deadline. The 2026 to 2027 NHL regular season is scheduled to begin on September 29. All NHL clubs must officially submit their cap compliant 23 man opening day rosters to the league by 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the day prior to the start of the regular season, which falls on September 28. Because the waiver process takes a full 24 hours, any player requiring waivers to be reassigned to the American Hockey League must be placed on the wire the day before that final submission deadline to ensure they clear in time.
Complete List of Players Placed on Waivers
Below is the complete list view of each player placed on waivers today, organized by their respective teams:
Carolina Hurricanes: Viktor Neuchev (Left Wing) Zachary Sawchenko (Goalie) Ronan Seeley (Defense)
Dallas Stars: Kyle Burroughs (Defense) Matthew Seminoff (Right Wing)
Los Angeles Kings: Martin Chromiak (Left Wing) Cole Guttman (Center) Joe Hicketts (Defense) Lane Pederson (Center) Francesco Pinelli (Center)
Minnesota Wild: Caedan Bankier (Center) Dylan Gambrell (Center) Matt Kiersted (Defense) Justin Kirkland (Center) Carson Lambos (Defense) Tyler Pitlick (Right Wing) Roman Schmidt (Defense) Mason Shaw (Left Wing)
Nashville Predators: Matthew Murray (Goalie)
Ottawa Senators: Leevi Merilainen (Goalie)
Pittsburgh Penguins: Philip Kemp (Defense)
Toronto Maple Leafs: Brendan Brisson (Center) Vinni Lettieri (Center) Steven Lorentz (Center) Philippe Myers (Defense) Michael Pezzetta (Left Wing) Marshall Rifai (Defense) Henrik Rybinski (Right Wing) Ryan Tverberg (Center)
Vancouver Canucks: Matthew Stienburg (Center)