Maple Leafs Roster: How MacEwen and Blankenburg Earned Spots

How Zack MacEwen and Nick Blankenburg Earned Their Spots on the Maple Leafs’ Opening Night Roster

As the Toronto Maple Leafs prepare to leave Toronto and head to Arizona for a team bonding experience, the team has reportedly drawn closer to finalizing their opening night roster. After placing multiple players on waivers today two names have reportedly played their way onto the team’s opening night roster. According to reports, forward Zack MacEwen and defenseman Nick Blankenburg.

The original report came from Jonas Siegel of The Athletic, who shared that both players are expected to break camp with the big club. However, keeping them on the roster requires some clever salary cap gymnastics.

While MacEwen is already under contract with a two year deal, Blankenburg's situation is a bit more complex.

Zack MacEwen Edges Out Steven Lorentz for Fourth-Line Duties

Unlike in previous years when it seemed like the Maple Leafs roster was locked in place before the puck dropped, this year things appear differently. After last night’s game against the Ottawa Senators, MacEwen didn't just quietly make the team, he basically kicked the door down in his final preseason game. In a roster battle, where he competed directly against veteran Steven Lorentz for a fourth-line role, MacEwen delivered a statement game that checked every box the team could have asked for.

Last night, MacEwen not only scored a goal but also showed exactly the type of pushback the Leafs have been looking for. When Hayden Hodgson took liberties with defenseman Jake McCabe, MacEwen immediately dropped the gloves to defend his teammate, earning himself a game misconduct in the process and possibly an NHL role.

That combination of his offensive opportunism and fierce loyalty was enough to at least for the time being win him the job. Today, Lorentz was subsequently placed on waivers. For the Maple Leafs, MacEwen provides the type of heavy forechecking and grit they need, all at a very manageable $875,000 cap hit.

Nick Blankenburg’s PTO and the Tinus Luc Koblar Move

Unlike MacEwen, Nick Blankenburg entered training camp on a Professional Tryout, playing for his next NHL opportunity. After a solid camp, Blankenburg impressed both the coaching staff and management enough to earn a spot on the blue line as an insurance policy, but keeping him on the team may present a logistical hurdle.

To even entertain the idea of a Blankenburg signing, the Leafs’ front office had to create a contract spot. This is where prospect Tinus-Luc Koblar came into play. The 18-year-old Norwegian center, drafted 64th overall by Toronto in 2025, signed a three-year entry-level contract earlier this year taking up one of the Leafs’ 50 roster spots, however by assigning Koblar back to Europe today, his contract will officially slide, opening up the organizational contract slot needed to sign Blankenburg.

Clearing Koblar’s deal off the 50-contract limit gives GM John Chayka the flexibility needed to finalize Blankenburg’s contract just in time for opening night.

Preseason tryouts and fourth-line battles won't dictate the underlying identity of a hockey team, but they will have long reaching consequences. MacEwen proved he is willing to fight for his teammates, while Blankenburg showcased enough defensive reliability and puck moving to force management into finding him a roster spot. With opening night looming, the Maple Leafs have successfully solidified the tough, competitive depth they were searching for.



