Training camp is in full swing around the National Hockey League and for the Montreal Canadiens, they're set to open up their five-game preseason slate on Saturday with split-squad contests against their longtime rivals, the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 pm ET.

Over the next 11 days leading up to opening night, Martin St. Louis and his coaching staff will have some big decisions to make on who they should have on their opening night roster. Those that are cut from Montreal's roster throughout training camp will report to the minor leagues, with most heading to the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket.

At 5 pm ET on Monday, September 28th, one day before the 2026-27 season begins, all 32 teams must submit their 23-man rosters to the National Hockey League and be cap compliant. Before then, as is the case every year, we see an abundance of players being placed on waivers.

Effective immediately, four members of the Montreal Canadiens organization are waiver eligible for the first time in their respective careers. Let's take a look at those four, all of whom the Canadiens are hoping will clear waivers when it comes time to place them on the wire.

Four Members of the Montreal Canadiens Organization Become Waiver Eligible

According to PuckPedia, there are over 100 players that are now eligible to be placed on waivers for the first time in their professional careers. Among the notables that are now waiver eligible are several former first round picks - Nathan Gaucher (Anaheim Ducks), Carson Lambos (Minnesota Wild), Tyler Boucher (Ottawa Senators), Ivan Miroshnichenko (Washington Capitals) and Brad Lambert (Winnipeg Jets).

Joining them, as mentioned, is four members of the Montreal Canadiens organization, all of whom were either traded to or signed by the club throughout the offseason.

In late June, the Canadiens acquired forward Brett Berard from the New York Rangers in exchange for defenseman William Trudeau. Berard, a former fifth rounder of the Rangers, was then signed to a one-year deal at the league minimum of $850,000 USD a little less than two weeks later.

Given that that Canadiens are quite deep at the forward position and that there are others, even in Laval, that are likely ahead of him on the depth chart, there's no doubt that Berard will be placed on waivers before opening night rosters are due to the league. The Canadiens are hoping that Berard can be a key contributor in Laval this season and he brings plenty of experience with him to the organization, including 145 games in the American Hockey League.

Berard spent the majority of last season in the AHL with the Hartford Wolf Pack, suiting up in 41 games with them, along with 13 games in the NHL with the Rangers.

With the departure of several blue liners at the AHL level this summer, including Marc Del Gaizo, William Trudeau, Tobie Paquette-Bisson and Nate Clurman, the Montreal Canadiens went out and tried to replenish their depth on defense this past summer. Among the additions to the organization include Ethan Samson, a former sixth round pick of the Philadelphia Flyers.

Samson has spent the last three seasons in the American Hockey League, mostly with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, before being dealt to the Tampa Bay Lightning organization in December 2025. The Delta, British Columbia native had 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 40 games with Lehigh Valley and Syracuse last season.

Much like Berard, in my opinion, the Canadiens shouldn't have to worry about another team putting in a waiver claim on Ethan Samson. There's a 99.9 percent chance he'll clear waivers and play a key role on the blue line for the Laval Rocket this season.

German national team defenseman Maksymilian Szuber came to the Montreal Canadiens organization in late June as he was acquired from the Utah Mammoth in exchange for forward Joshua Roy. Szuber, who turned 24 last month, was a restricted free agent heading into the summer and it wasn't until early August that he put pen-to-paper on a one-year deal with the Canadiens worth $850,000 USD.

Szuber is one player that I'm curious about when it comes to the waiver wire as there are a number of other teams that could use his services in a third pairing role at the NHL level this season. Even with the injury to Kaiden Guhle, Szuber likely falls behind Arber Xhekaj, David Reinbacher and Adam Engstrom for the final two defensive spots on Montreal's opening night roster.

If Szuber, who will end up on waivers at some point in the next week-and-a-half, ends up getting claimed, it'll be a big blow to both the Canadiens and the Laval Rocket. Montreal's brass are crossing their fingers that they can slip Szuber through waivers and he can play a significant role in the AHL.

Like Brett Berard and Maksymilian Szuber, former third round pick Sasha Pastujov was traded to the Montreal Canadiens over the summer. Montreal landed Pastujov in a deal with the Anaheim Ducks, which saw RFA forward Sean Farrell go the other way.

The Bradenton, Florida native has seen a steady increase in his offensive production throughout his three seasons in the American Hockey League, going from 23 points during the 2023-24 campaign to 45 in 2024-25 to 57 in 2025-26. Last season, Pastujov set a new career-high in goals with 21 while lacing them up for the San Diego Gulls.