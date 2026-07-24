Montreal Canadiens RFA Arber Xhekaj Reportedly Drawing Trade Interest from Philadelphia Flyers

We're over three weeks into the National Hockey League's free agency period and the Montreal Canadiens have just four players they still need to lock up to contracts before the 2026-27 campaign begins.

Those four players are - Zachary Bolduc, Sean Farrell, Maksymilian Szuber (who was acquired from the Utah Mammoth last month) and Arber Xhekaj, the latter of whom many are wondering if he'll still be with the Montreal Canadiens by the time opening night rolls around in late September.

With 67 days until the 2026-27 season begins, the Canadiens have plenty of time to work out deals with those four restricted free agents, however it looks like a fellow Eastern Conference club has been showing interest in Arber Xhekaj this summer.

Philadelphia Flyers reportedly among teams showing interest in Montreal Canadiens' Arber Xhekaj

During Wednesday's edition of The DFO Rundown Podcast: Insider Edition, National Hockey League insider David Pagnotta shared a small update on restricted free agent Arber Xhekaj, where things stand on the contract front and trade talk involving the 25-year-old.

According to Pagnotta, contract talks between the Canadiens and Arber Xhekaj's camp are status quo at the moment and the Hamilton, Ontario native has been the subject of trade interest from teams around the National Hockey League throughout the month of July. Among the teams mentioned by Pagnotta is the Philadelphia Flyers, who have reportedly wanted to get their hands on the hard-nosed blueliner

Pagnotta went on to add that Montreal Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes has yet to receive any offers that he likes for Arber Xhekaj and ideally, they want to keep him rather than moving him at this time.

"At the time we're doing this right now, the update is status quo conversationally between the Habs and Xhekaj. They're not the only one that want to have that sandpaper in the lineup. There are other teams that have expressed over the last few weeks interest in trading for Arber Xhekaj, but the Canadiens have valued him for some time and they haven't pull the trigger because A) they haven't found a deal they want, because B) they want to keep the player. You've got to kind of convince them to make that happen." Pagnotta said.

He added, "So the very quick update with respect to Xhekaj and the Canadiens. Despite interest from other teams, trade interest from other teams, and I mean Philadelphia has been one. They've had interest in him for the last couple of years. Still the case now, but nothing kind of imminent on that front just yet. Contractually, status quo. They'll continue to go back-and-forth to see if they can bridge whatever their gap is. Both sides are being very quiet on that."

What could Arber Xhekaj's next contract look like?

Arber Xhekaj is coming off a two-year deal that paid him $1.3 million USD annually. On June 29th, prior to the qualifying offer deadline, the Canadiens submitted one to Xhekaj, which was reportedly for $1.3 million, according to PuckPedia. There's no doubt that Xhekaj would love an increase in salary, which is a big reason why hasn't accepted his qualifying offer and that the two sides are still going back-and-forth in talks as of this week.

While this is just speculation on my part, Xhekaj would probably love to get something in the $1.75 to $1.85 million range for the 2026-27 season. However, projections say otherwise. According to AFP Analytics, they project Arber Xhekaj's next contract to come in at $1.482 million on a one-year deal.

Will Arber Xhekaj still be with the Montreal Canadiens on opening night?

Now this is where it gets a bit tricky. Yes, it's still early-ish in the offseason, but contract talks are status quo and there have been teams recently trying to land Arber Xhekaj via trade. That interest won't go away anytime soon and if he remains unsigned as we move deeper into the summer, then the noise is only going to get louder.

The Canadiens don't want to trade Arber Xhekaj and view him as a valuable piece on their blueline, as David Pagnotta said, but at the end of the day, if a team steps up with the right offer, Kent Hughes might have no choice but to say yes. What does that "right offer" look like? I would guess that a mid-round draft pick (fourth rounder would be ideal), would be the starting point, but perhaps the Canadiens would want a 'C' level prospect as well.

As was mentioned, the Canadiens value Xhekaj a ton and aren't going to give him up for nothing, so a team is likely going to have to overpay if they want to get their hands on him.

That being said, even with the amount depth the organization has, I believe that the two sides will get something done before training camp and that Arber Xhekaj will be on the Canadiens' opening night roster on September 29th.







