Swiss Club Reportedly Interested in Montreal Canadiens Prospect Vinzenz Rohrer for 2026-27 Season

The offseason is in full swing across the globe, many leagues in Europe are gearing up for the start of training camp and preseason contests, which begin in less than four weeks.

Those teams are hoping to put the final touches on their respective rosters in the weeks ahead and for one club in the National League, Switzerland's top division, they reportedly have their eyes on 21-year-old Montreal Canadiens prospect Vinzenz Rohrer.

Swiss club reportedly interest in Montreal Canadiens prospect Vinzenz Rohrer

Citing German outlet Luzerner Zeitung, SwissHockeyNews.ch shared earlier this month that National League club EV Zug are interested in bringing in Vinzenz Rohrer for the 2026-27 season. It was also revealed that Ted Suihkonen, EV Zug's team manager, met with Rohrer in the latter's home country of Austria to discuss the possibility of him suiting up for his club next season.

Standing in the way of EV Zug, understandably, is the Montreal Canadiens. Rohrer is under contract with the Canadiens after signing his three-year, entry-level deal back in June of 2025. The Canadiens would have to agree to a season-long loan before Rohrer can play for EV Zug.

"According to the "Luzerner Zeitung". team manager Ted Suihkonen is trying his best to convince Vinzenz Rohrer to suit up for EV Zug this season and even visited him in Austria. However, a final decision has not yet been made by Rohrer's camp on his future. Furthermore, the Canadians will decide where their player will play next season." SwissHockeyNews.ch said.

After appearing in two preseason games last fall, the Canadiens loaned Rohrer back to Switzerland to play for the ZSC Lions before he returned to North America towards the end of the 2025-26 campaign. A scenario like that could theoretically play out once again this year, if the Canadiens agree that loaning him to Switzerland for another season would be the best move for his development.

Where's a better spot for Vinzenz Rohrer next season - Laval or Switzerland?

In 2022, the Canadiens selected Vinzenz Rohrer with their third round pick after registering 25 goals and 48 points in his rookie season with the Ontario Hockey League's Ottawa 67's. Rohrer remained with the 67's for his Draft+1 year before making the jump to the professional ranks in Switzerland ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Over the last three seasons, Rohrer's game has grown quite a bit, thanks in part to playing an expanded role with one of the top clubs in all of Europe. Rohrer has helped the ZSC Lions to two National League titles, as well a Champions Hockey League title, in three seasons with the club.

As mentioned, Rohrer came to North America in time to make his American Hockey League debut with the Laval Rocket and didn't miss a beat. In his lone regular season game with the Canadiens affiliate, Rohrer had a goal and an assist. He went on to tally one assist in five Calder Cup Playoff games before heading back to Europe to represent Austria at the 2026 IIHF World Hockey Championship.

Looking at Laval's depth chart for the upcoming season, there's certainly an opportunity for Vinzenz Rohrer to get meaningful minutes, potentially starting the year in a middle-six role with power play and penalty killing time, too. By playing in Laval, the Canadiens can keep a close eye on Rohrer's development and can help him hands-on with areas of his game that need improvement.

That being said, the Canadiens would be wise to keep Rohrer around in Laval for a full season rather than loaning him back to Europe. But again, it all comes down to what the front office and player development staff believe is the best path for him in order for him to eventually reach his full potential.

Laval or EV Zug - both are great options for Vinzenz Rohrer and would each provide him a unique opportunity for his development. We'll have to wait and see what Rohrer and the Canadiens organization decide to do in the weeks ahead.