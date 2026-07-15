Trevor Zegras Contract: Flyers Sign Center to Almost 40 Million Dollar Deal

Trevor Zegras Cashes In Signs Contract Extension

The Philadelphia Flyers have officially signed forward Trevor Zegras to a four-year, $36.5 million contract extension. The deal, which carries a cap hit of $9.125 million, allows the parties to avoid salary arbitration and keeps the restricted free agent in Philadelphia through his prime.

Trevor Zegras Contract Details & 2025-26 Stats

Zegras, 25, is coming off a breakout 2025-26 season that helps to re-established him as a serious offensive threat. After being acquired from the Anaheim Ducks last summer in exchange for Ryan Poehling and draft picks, Zegras thrived in Philadelphia.

During the regular season, Zegras played 81 games, scoring 26 goals and 67 points. He continued his strong play in the playoffs, adding six points in ten games. His consistent top-six production and improved durability cemented his immense value to the Flyers' core moving forward.

How the Leo Carlsson Offer Sheet Inflated the Market

However, the steep $9.125 million AAV is possibly linked to the Flyers' own aggressive offer sheet last week, when Philadelphia tendered a 5 year, $90 million offer sheet to Anaheim Ducks’ center Leo Carlsson. While the Ducks decided to match the $18 million AAV contract, the Flyers' willingness to spend on the restricted free-agent market had an immediate ripple effect, likely impacting their bargaining power in a Zegras deal.

By demonstrating a readiness to pay a premium price for young talent, Flyers General Manager Daniel Briere likely handed Zegras and his representation significant leverage. The Carlsson offer sheet immediately reset the market, ensuring that a productive forward like Zegras could request a premium price tag to remain in Philadelphia.

This Trevor Zegras contract also underscores the NHL's rapidly changing financial landscape. With the NHL salary cap continuing to rise, player valuations are fundamentally shifting. Deals carrying an AAV north of $9 million were previously reserved exclusively for franchise cornerstones and perennial All-Stars. Today, under the elevated cap limits, that figure represents the new standard market rate for a prime, 67-point top-six forward. Fans, analysts, and front offices alike will need to recalibrate their expectations as the league adjusts to this new, lucrative financial reality.











