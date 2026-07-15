Detroit Red Wings Announce Front-Office Restructuring; Steve Yzerman Out as GM

Steve Yzerman Out as Red Wings General Manager

The Detroit Red Wings have announced a significant change to their hockey operations department, confirming that Steve Yzerman is out as executive vice president and general manager. Moving forward, Yzerman will transition into a new role as senior advisor to team CEO and governor Chris Ilitch.

The initial announcement leaves the exact nature of the transition ambiguous, as the organization did not clarify whether the move was a mutual decision or a dismissal packaged as a front-office reassignment, a common practice in professional sports.

Transition to Senior Advisor After Seven-Year Rebuild

Yzerman, who returned to Detroit's front office in 2019, spent the past seven years attempting to guide the franchise through a long-term, comprehensive rebuild. In his newly established advisory role, he will officially vacate his day-to-day roster management and player personnel responsibilities.

Search Underway for New Head of Hockey Operations

According to the team, the search for a new head of hockey operations is already underway. The incoming executive will be tasked with taking over general managerial duties and navigating the next phase of Detroit's roster development as the organization looks to finally return to consistent postseason contention.

Until a successor is named, the existing front office staff will manage the immediate responsibilities of the offseason.



