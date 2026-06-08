Dylan Larkin Trade Rumors: 3-Team List Revealed, While 2 Other Teams Lurk

Dylan Larkin Trade Rumors: The 3-Team List and Why the Lightning & Stars Are Still Lurking

The Dylan Larkin saga in Detroit just got a whole lot more complicated. After reportedly requesting a trade out of Detroit, it seems the Red Wings captain has officially handed general manager Steve Yzerman a shockingly short list of approved destinations. According to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, Larkin’s trade wish list features exactly three teams.

But in the NHL rumor mill, a no-trade clause is rarely the end of the story. While Larkin has his sights set on a select trio, other league insiders aren't ruling out heavy hitters like the Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars as potential trade partners.

The 3-Team Wishlist: Where Does Larkin Want to Go?

Armed with a full no-trade clause and five years left on an $8.7 million AAV contract, the 29-year-old center holds most of the cards. His three approved teams all share one massive common denominator: they offer an immediate opportunity to compete for a Stanley Cup.

According to the Free Press, Larkin would waive his clause for:

Minnesota Wild

This is widely considered the most logical fit. Larkin already has strong ties to Wild GM Bill Guerin from Team USA, and Minnesota has been publicly hunting for a true No. 1 center. Throw in the Midwest connection and a roster built to compete, and it’s no surprise they sit at the top of the board.

Vegas Golden Knights

Would it really be an NHL blockbuster without Vegas involved? The Golden Knights never shy away from adding star power, though fitting Larkin's $8.7 million cap hit into an already maxed-out payroll would require some serious front-office gymnastics.

Florida Panthers

Trading the face of your franchise to an Atlantic Division rival is a tough pill to swallow. Yzerman would likely demand a massive return to send Larkin to the Panthers, but Florida’s almost yearly contender status makes it highly appealing for a player looking to finally play meaningful spring hockey.

The Wildcards: Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars

While Larkin’s official list is reportedly locked at just three, the reality of NHL trades is that lists can, and usually do expand. When a three-team list limits the leverage a GM has to negotiate, the player is often asked to broaden their horizons to facilitate a deal.

That’s where the wildcards come in. Other top NHL insiders, including Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, have openly discussed two additional potential trade partners:

Dallas Stars

The Stars are firmly in a win-now window and have the prospect capital to make a compelling offer. If Dallas feels they are one elite two-way center away from getting over the hump, they could tempt Detroit with a massive package, putting pressure on Larkin to waive his clause for a run in Texas.

Tampa Bay Lightning

While the Lightning might not seem like an immediate fit due to their own cap constraints, they are notorious for lurking whenever a star becomes available. Analysts suggest that even if Tampa doesn't land Larkin directly, their aggressive involvement could trigger a multi-team deal or allow them to scoop up another Detroit asset (like Alex DeBrincat) in the subsequent roster fallout.

What's Next for Steve Yzerman and the Red Wings?

A three-team list protects Dylan Larkin, but it creates a massive headache for Steve Yzerman. The Red Wings GM is under immense pressure to extract maximum value for his captain. If Florida, Vegas, and Minnesota refuse to meet Yzerman's sky-high asking price, a tense staring contest could ensue.

Will Larkin be forced to expand his list to include aggressive suitors like Tampa Bay or Dallas? Or will Yzerman play hardball and force his captain to start the season in Detroit? One thing is certain: the NHL offseason just got its biggest storyline, and the entire league is waiting to see who blinks first.







