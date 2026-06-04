Dylan Larkin Requests Trade: Star Center Shocks Detroit Red Wings

Dylan Larkin Requests Trade: Shocker Hits Detroit Red Wings Ahead of Stanley Cup Final

Just hours ahead of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, a major story has surfaced that has the ability to alter the complexion of the NHL’s offseason. According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has officially requested a trade. This news completely shifts the landscape of the upcoming NHL offseason and leaves hockey fans wondering what the future holds for the star center.

Red Wings Front Office and Larkin Camp Remain Silent

At this time, nobody from Larkin's camp or the Detroit organization is speaking to the media. Larkin, his agent Pat Brisson, and General Manager Steve Yzerman are all choosing to stay silent.

However, the reasons behind the trade request seem fairly clear. Detroit has been stuck in a long rebuild and continues to miss the playoffs year after year. Larkin is currently in the prime of his career and clearly wants an opportunity to compete for a championship. Furthermore, Friedman reported that the relationship between Larkin and Yzerman has grown quite cold over recent months.

The Power of the No-Trade Clause in the Modern NHL

Players in today's NHL are becoming much bolder about taking control of their careers. Matthew Tkachuk and Quinn Hughes both recently used their leverage to force their way into better situations, and it appears Larkin is following their lead.

The situation becomes incredibly complicated for Detroit because Larkin holds a full no-trade clause for this season and the next. This means he has the ultimate power to dictate his own market and can reject any trade destination he does not like.

Steve Yzerman and the Price of an Elite Center

Despite Larkin holding all the leverage, Steve Yzerman is known around the league as a tough negotiator. He is highly unlikely to trade his franchise player for a weak return just because the player is unhappy. Any team hoping to acquire Larkin will need to offer a massive package of players and picks.

Elite two-way centers rarely become available on the trade market. Following his strong performances at the 4 Nations Face-Off and the Olympics, every contending team will be making phone calls to Detroit.

The biggest question remains which specific teams Larkin would actually accept a trade to. As the NHL Draft approaches, the rumors are only going to intensify now that the Dylan Larkin sweepstakes are officially underway.

Have Your Say on the Dylan Larkin Sweepstakes

Let us know in the comments where you think the Detroit captain will end up and what a realistic trade package might look like!







