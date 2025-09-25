Easton Cowan's Strong Preseason Creates a 'Good Problem' for Crowded Maple Leafs Roster





The Toronto Maple Leafs entered training camp with what many would call a 'good problem': too many NHL-calibre forwards. With approximately 15 players vying for a limited number of roster spots, jobs are at a premium. However, top prospect Easton Cowan is making the final decisions much more difficult for management with his impressive preseason performance.





Cowan has been a standout in both preseason games for the Maple Leafs so far. The 20-year-old is quickly turning heads, and it appears he's slated to play in his third exhibition game tonight. Before the game, new head coach Craig Berube offered some high praise for the young forward.







“Cowan’s lookin’ sharp. He's got energy. Just watching him out there in some of those battle drills, he's such a competitor. You know, he's a lot stronger than you think.”









A Potential Fourth-Line Role Emerges





While it was unclear what the Maple Leafs' plan for Cowan was heading into camp, line combinations at this morning's practice offered a significant clue. As reported by Mark Masters, Cowan was slotted on the fourth line, skating alongside veterans Scott Laughton and Steven Lorentz. This placement gives Cowan a prime opportunity to demonstrate how he could fit into the team's everyday lineup in a defined, responsible role.





Lines at Leafs skate



Lorentz - Laughton - Cowan

McMann - Kampf - Maccelli

Joshua - Quillan - Lettieri

Pezzetta - Groulx - Tverberg



Mermis - Myers

Rifai - Thrun

Webber - Benning

Villeneuve



Hildeby

Peksa



This group is heading to Montreal @TSN_Sports pic.twitter.com/KZMGJJEKRs — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) September 25, 2025









The Perfect Path: Cap Flexibility and Player Development





Finding a way to integrate Cowan onto the NHL roster has significant benefits. With Cowan on an inexpensive entry-level contract, the Maple Leafs could gain crucial salary cap flexibility, potentially allowing them to move a more expensive contract.





Furthermore, this provides an ideal development path for the rookie. Thrusting a top prospect directly into a top-six role can be detrimental. However, allowing Cowan to acclimate to the speed and physicality of the league in a sheltered, bottom-six capacity could prove to be the perfect strategy for his long-term success.





While Easton is now eligible to play professionally with the Toronto Marlies in the AHL, that may not be the optimal step for his development. After two dominant seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the London Knights, it's clear he is ready for a new challenge. Giving Cowan a legitimate opportunity to learn the pro game at the NHL level—even in a limited role—could be the perfect move for both the player and the team's future.