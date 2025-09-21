Bernie, Bernie, Bernie! Philly's Best is Gone.

For me, it doesn't get much more sad.





Bernie Parent, the nicest person in this sport, has passed away at 80. I was so lucky to have gotten to meet this absolute idol of mine and interview him one on one a few times...I don't get starstruck, but I did around Bernie. But he would always say something to make you relax and laugh. His sense of humor and kindness were never ending...





The Broad Street Bullies were legendary, but were it not for Bernie...I am not sure any Stanley Cup would have been paraded down Broad Street....He was the reason I fell in love with playing goalie and the sport itself. The first jersey I ever owned, I only saw him play live once, and it was the game he took the stick in the eye. He never played again.





I know many here never saw him play...he was a different level and allowed the Flyers to nit be afraid of taking penalties...



