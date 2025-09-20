Edmonton Oilers Lines at Training Camp, McDavid Optimistic

With the McDavid contract situation looming, the Oilers tried some different line combinations to begin training camp. Change was obviously coming with all the turn over in the roster and the injuery to Hyman, but I must say I was surprised. I think this is a good move, and I know things change from now until the start of the season, but the Oilers coaching staff need to keep whatever lines they decide to roll with to start the season. Don't take the blender out after two games. The new lines look like the following:

Mangiapane-McDavid-Tomasek

Podkolzin-Draisaitl-Kapanen

Henrique-Nuge-Savoie

Janmark-Frederic-Howard





Now some of these players will need to show they can play in the NHL such as Tomasek and Howard. Furthermore, its a by product of Hyman being out of the lineup. What I like is that they infused the lineup with some young blood, which the Oilers sorely need. Personaly, I would swap Savoie with Kapanen, but we'll see how the pre-season plays out. Also, I would have Noah Philp in the lineup, but again, pre-season will show us who will go where at the end of the day.





Also, having the Nuge on the third line really spreads things out and adds some solid back bone at the center positon, but this dosent work if the coachs constantly blend the lines the minute the team is down by a goal. Lineup consistency is something they need to work on, and giving everyone a chance to help the team on a regualr basis helps morale, unity and focus. If it was me, I'd try to find another solution for the third line and keep Nuge with McDavid, but if this is the route you want ot take, stick with it.





MacDavid seemed happy after the first practice and mentioned how having some young blood was good and that it was a competetive practice. This is a good sign I guess. The Oilers, at the end of the day, need to stay young and competetive (Holloway, Broberg....) in order for McDavid to see something with longevity here, so Oilers Managment need to keep this in mind. Being on the lookout for young players is a must and its too bad they don't have the assets to swoop in and pick up a Mason McTavish or another high quality young forward with contracxt issues. They reall need to look at teams with deep pospect people and try to get some young guys when they can.



