Best Year ever for a Goalie? Jaroslav Halak 2010.

I know Jaroslav Halak retired in July from the NHL. But I missed it, and I wanted to just throw something out about this guy because he was one of my favorites…. And honestly, his 2010 season was so epic that I challenge almost any single goalie season to beat it.





Let's start with his career stats….which are pretty astounding…





Halak played 581 regular-season games across nine teams (Montreal, St. Louis, Washington, NY Islanders, NY Rangers, Boston, Vancouver, Buffalo, and Colorado), posting a 295-195-65 record, a 2.50 goals-against average (GAA), a .916 save percentage, and 53 shutouts. In the playoffs, he appeared in 39 games with a 17-20 record, 2.39 GAA, and .923 save percentage.





Those are some serious numbers for a guy who I don't think many people took all that seriously at the time. Halak was never a pure number one….. for whatever reason, he was always in a battle for the starting spot…..





The thing about Halak was when he was hot, he was freaking amazing…. Let's go to 2010 for a second….I got to watch a couple of these things in person.





Starting in February 2010 in the Vancouver Olympics playing for Slovakia





Slovakia would finish fourth in the tournament, which was really a solid position for them, but the one game that I remember was February 18, 2010. I was fortunate to be there in the press box for this one…Slovakia vs. Russia…. Halak was unbelievable. Stoning Ovechkin, who had at least three glorious chances, stopping 36 of 37 shots, including all in the shootout as Slovakia beat Russia 2-1. The late great Pavel Demitra scored the winner in the shootout, and the Slovakian bench went crazy… this was basically their “miracle on ice” and when I talked to Halak after the game, he admitted as much….





But he was just getting started in 2010.





Next came the miraculous playoff run with the Montréal Canadiens…





If I remember correctly, Carey Price and Halak split time that year… and Halak won the job for the eastern 8th seed Canadiens… I don't believe Price was hurt… but I might be wrong..





Anyway, the 8th seed Habs had to go up against a juggernaut in the first seeded Capitals who had put up 112 points versus the 88 for Montreal…





Montreal would take the series in 7…entirely on Halak…





Jaroslav delivered one of the most iconic goaltending performances in playoff history. In Game 5, he made 37 saves in a 2-1 win. In Game 6, he stopped 53 of 54 shots in a 4-1 victory, and in Game 7, he saved 41 of 42 shots for a 2-1 upset win at Washington’s Verizon Center.





From Ovechkin to Crosby…





In Round Two….Halak stole the series again. He posted a .927 save percentage, stopping 206 of 222 shots in 7 games. His 37-save effort in Game 7 was crucial, shutting down Crosby (1 goal in the series) and Malkin.





Montreal became the first eighth seed to defeat both the first and fourth seeds in the same postseason…and it was 90% Halak’s clutch play.





They would then lose in the Conference Finals to Philly in a 7th vs 8th seed battle of Cinderellas. I watched that series live and to me Halak and Montreal looked exhausted. And with good reason…

That summer Montreal would let him walk, they did have Carey Price

Leaving Montreal- Fall of 2010 Sets Record with Blues...

Halak would end up in St. Louis where he started off gangbusters.

Halak set a Blues franchise record with seven consecutive wins to start the season, finishing with 27 wins and nine shutouts.

after 2010 he was still VERY good,,,

In 2011-12 he won the Jennings along with Brian Elliot in St Louis.

His best personal wins was with the Islanders in 2014…Halak recorded a career-high 38 wins, helping the Islanders reach the playoffs.

Then in 19-20, he was a 1A in Boston…he posted a 2.39 GAA and .919 save percentage as part of a strong tandem with Tuukka Ras

His 53 Shutouts put him top 30 ALL-TIME in that category…



