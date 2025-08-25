McDavid to LA (e4) Names who could be heading to Oilers Surface....





As you know, I usually don't post late at night UNLESS something is up....Well fans...something is most definitely up.

I've been saying since the Oilers season ended that sources behind the scenes have listed McDavid to Los Angeles as being the most likely scenario BY FAR should an extension not happen...

Now, after spending a good part of today talking to people close to this I am going to list some names that could be leaving LA for Alberta sooner than later...

Key Assets Potentially Going to Edmonton

Quinton Byfield (F):

Former 2nd overall pick, just entering his prime with a 20+ goal season under his belt. He’d give Edmonton a power forward center/wing option to immediately plug into their top six.

Phillip Danault (C):

Veteran two-way player , Selke-caliber defense, and would immediately slot as Edmonton’s shutdown center behind Leon Draisaitl. He’d balance out the lineup and make Edmonton deeper down the middle.

Brandt Clarke (D):

Former 8th overall pick (2021), dynamic offensive defenseman....46 points in 50 AHL games as a rookie is elite production... He’d be a foundational piece of any McDavid trade — Oilers would want a blue-chip, cost-controlled cornerstone.

Carter George (G, 2022 draft) / Erik Portillo (G, 2019 draft):

Edmonton has long needed goaltending depth in the system. George has impressed in international play and junior. Portillo is a big goalie who has developed well at Michigan and in there AHL. Including one of these would make sense to cover organizational need.

First-Round Picks:

No McDavid trade happens without multiple 1sts. LA has theirs and could afford to part with them if they’re going “all in.”

Why LA?

Of all the teams rumored to be in on McDavid, LA has the most they could afford to send back. I also have been told this is Kopitar's last season and the Kings feel a strong commitment to giving him one last Cup run...



