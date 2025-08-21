Sticker Shock: Maple Leafs' 2025-26 Ticket Prices Spark Fan Fury





The Toronto Maple Leafs are one of the most valuable franchises in the NHL, and that didn't happen by accident. The organization has worked incredibly hard to position itself as a premier NHL brand. But that premium title comes with a premium price tag—one their loyal fanbase has, until now, been willing to pay.





Today, that loyalty was put to the test. The Leafs released tickets for the 2025-26 season, and to the surprise of few but the dismay of many, the prices have skyrocketed. Shortly after the Maple Leafs' X account announced the ticket drop, Leafs Nation erupted with immediate and intense backlash.





It’s happening!! Leafs regular season tickets now available!



🎟️https://t.co/xLgiPbHJhG pic.twitter.com/y8pPSSvltf — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) August 20, 2025





The Backlash: Pricing Out the Faithful





For many, the immediate reaction was outrage over the organization blatantly pricing out the average fan. This isn't a new problem; it's a key reason why Scotiabank Arena can often feel lifeless, with the lower bowl half-empty by the second intermission, regardless of the score.





MLSE is pricing the average fan out of the building completely and SportsNet is forcing fans to drop their sub par steaming service and resort to pirated feeds due to their gouging 30% price increase. What the fuck is going on?!?! #hOcKeYiSfOrEvErYoNe 🥴 https://t.co/2U4ShekEjs — Heady Standersen (@HStandersen) August 20, 2025





Brendan Shanahan is out. Pricing fans out of the building and making no meaningful effort to improve on an embarrassing atmosphere in this market, apparently, is not. These prices should be one of the first questions to Keith Pelley in his next presser. https://t.co/DswNkdMWVq — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) August 20, 2025





Ticket pricing is embarrassing.



Corporate greed, plain and simple. https://t.co/UAq7m49hYB — Petey (@PeteyHarrison) August 20, 2025





Capitalizing on Conflict





Other fans called out the egregious "dynamic pricing" for specific games, highlighting how the team plans to capitalize on key matchups. The most glaring example is the highly anticipated Mitch Marner return game, where nosebleed seats in the 300 level are fetching nearly $700 per ticket.





700$ per ticket for Jan 23 Leafs/GoldenKnights in the 319s. Greedy corporate assholes I hope media puts the screws to Pelley and company. https://t.co/Ord6jBtGBM — Quinn (@KwnStorm) August 21, 2025





The most disgusting pricing I have ever seen. Playoff tickets 3 years ago are now the same price as a Tuesday game in October vs the Predators. Keith Pelley should be GRILLED over this if the “big bad Toronto media” has any nuts whatsoever https://t.co/Z6M8mqUHJa — Brandon Tucker (@Tucker_Brandon) August 20, 2025





The lowest of low hanging fruit for this team would be for them to discount the Next Gen game so that families can take their kids. Instead 4 tickets in the upper bowl without an obstructed view is $1000. Unreal https://t.co/m3khUEcPqi — Adam Karoly (@adamkaroly) August 20, 2025





Adding insult to injury, the Maple Leafs have even managed to make standing-room tickets more expensive than actual seats in some U.S. arenas.





$125 a ticket for standing room only against the god awful nashville predators in the middle of october https://t.co/vmwATUDEaw pic.twitter.com/8VKMR9wrK6 — ryan (@AngryPredsFan) August 20, 2025









While the NHL is a business, this is a bold move for a team that was booed off its own ice to end last season's Game 7. Perhaps the Leafs and MLSE can use this extra cash to boost their revenue-sharing payments after their next inevitable playoff exit.