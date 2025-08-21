Frank Nazar Signs Long-Term, High-Risk Deal with Blackhawks









Timing is everything in the NHL, and that's especially true when it comes to signing free agents. Jump too quickly, and you could end up as the franchise holding the bag. Wait too long, and as the Toronto Maple Leafs have often discovered, you can end up paying top-of-the-market prices.





Today, the Chicago Blackhawks took a major step toward locking up a key member of their core, agreeing to a seven-year contract with NHL sophomore Frank Nazar.





Frank Nazar has signed a 7-year extension with Chicago, with an AAV just under $6.6M (via @frank_seravalli) pic.twitter.com/b6B8mRTx01 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) August 21, 2025





In 53 games last season, Nazar scored 12 goals and added 14 assists. His new deal carries an average annual value of $6,590,000. The right-shot center from Detroit, Michigan, is a long-term bet for the franchise.





The Blackhawks clearly feel that Nazar is a key foundational piece. For their sake, they better hope he continues to develop and pan out. Given the cap hit versus his current production, this move comes with serious risk. However, if Nazar continues to develop at his current pace, it won't be long before he's outperforming this deal.