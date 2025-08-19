Milan Lucic Gets NHL Lifeline with Blues Training Camp Tryout

St. Louis Blues Gamble on Milan Lucic with Controversial Training Camp Invite





Milan Lucic hasn't stepped onto an NHL rink since October 21, 2023, during his brief return to the Boston Bruins. After missing nearly two full seasons, his professional hockey career seemed all but over. His career was derailed following a domestic incident involving his wife, which led to Lucic's arrest and subsequent enrollment in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.





While charges were eventually laid, they were later dropped after his wife opted not to testify and the 911 recording was ruled inadmissible by the judge. Last summer, rumors circulated that a few teams were considering taking a chance on the veteran forward, but a deal never came to fruition.





Just when it seemed his career had concluded, the St. Louis Blues made a surprising decision Monday night, extending an invitation to Lucic to attend training camp on a Professional Tryout (PTO).





NEWS: #StlBlues have signed Milan Lucic to a professional tryout (PTO). Announcement in morning — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) August 19, 2025





It's a difficult decision to understand, given how far Lucic’s on-ice performance had fallen off even before his legal troubles. Initial reports indicate it was Peter Chiarelli, the Blues' President of Hockey Operations, who pushed to offer Lucic the opportunity—perhaps an olive branch to an old friend.





Lucic has a long road ahead if he hopes to make it back to the NHL. In 2023, his skating was labored at best, and he struggled to keep up with the pace of the game. This could simply be an opportunity for Lucic to hang up his skates on his own terms, or maybe the team feels a genuine need to add veteran toughness.





The one question remains: for the Blues, is taking a chance on Lucic worth the risk? Or is this just a PR nightmare the team didn't need?