Based on the odds what NHL team is the best bargain and what NHL team is the worst bargain to win the Stanley Cup?

below is a list of all the NHL teams, and their current odds to win the Stanley Cup… I find these odds always interesting because honestly, there are some teams on this list that are way higher than they should be and their teams that are way lower than they should be….

Team Odds Implied Probability* Florida Panthers +700 ~12.5% Carolina Hurricanes +750 ~11.8% Vegas Golden Knights +850 ~10.5% Colorado Avalanche +900 ~10.0% Dallas Stars +900 ~10.0% Edmonton Oilers +800 ~11.1 Tampa Bay Lightning +1400 ~6.7% New Jersey Devils +1900 ~5.0% Toronto Maple Leafs +2000 ~4.8% Los Angeles Kings +2100 ~4.5% Winnipeg Jets +2400 ~4.0% NY Rangers +2600 ~3.7% Washington Capitals +2800 ~3.5% Ottawa Senators +3200 ~3.1% Minnesota Wild +3200 3.1% Utah Mammoth +3500 2.9% St. Louis Blues +4500 2.1% Vancouver Canucks +5500 1.7% Montreal Canadiens +5000 ~1.9% New York Islanders +7000 ~1.4% Philadelphia Flyers +7500 ~1.3% Calgary Flames +8000 ~1.2% Nashville Predators +8500 ~1.2% Columbus Blue Jackets +10000 ~1.0% Detroit Red Wings +10000 ~1.0% Boston Bruins +13000 ~0.8% Buffalo Sabres +13000 ~0.8% Seattle Kraken +22000 ~0.05% Anaheim Ducks +29000 ~0.03% Pittsburgh Penguins +35000 ~0.03% Chicago Blackhawks +50000 ~0.02% San Jose Sharks +50000 ~0.02%











What team do you feel is best bargain and what team is the worst bargain?





Best Bargains

#1 Toronto: 2000 to 1

This is the only team that took the Florida Panthers to the brink of elimination in the playoffs….How can they be 2000 to 1

#2 St Louis 4500 to 1

They were great the second half of the season and when Binnington is on his game they are a trouble still

# 3 Minnesota Wild- 3200 to 1

This is a dangerous playoff team with solid goaltending and a nice blend of young and old.





Words Bargains

#1 Utah Mammoth 3500 to 1

How this team is above St Louis and 16 other teams is baffling to me..

#2. Carolina Hurricanes 750 to 1

Per this list, they are listed as the second most likely team to win the Stanley Cup and I don’t see how that is at all correct. Goaltending issues still exist..

#3. Washington Capitals 2800 to 1

The sea was magical last year and made a lot of right moves at the right time. They have a great coach, of course, but I still don’t necessarily see them in the top half of the league…..



