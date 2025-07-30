Should the Habs Trade for Nazem Kadri?

During the last few days there have been rumblings that the Habs have inquired about the availability of Nazem Kadri. While the Flames don't seem to keen on the idea of parting with him, the question remains is this a move the Habs should make?

First I'll talk about what Kadri would bring to the Habs. In short, everything. He can score goals as he has seven 20 goal seasons under his belt. He is a good playmaker and has the ability to set up his lineups fairly well. Furthermore, he skates well and forechecks with a lot of aggression. He is insanely annoying to play against and is not afraid to use his six foot frame to push around the opposing team. Also he has that grit and tenacity the Habs sorely need come playoff time. All in all, he would be a great addition to the team on and off the ice with his playoff success and leadership.

But, what would the Hughes need to give up in order to acquire him? The Flames will want a quality return for such a valuable asset, and in my mind, there are not many Hughes should part with as this would obviously offset the acquisition of Kadri to some degree. A mix of assets (not all of these, just a list) I'd be willing to part with are Dach, Struble, Roy, Beck, first rounder, Xhekaj (ouch). Now I realize this list is ideal and the names Hage or Fowler along with other players will probably be the ask. And this brings me to my next point, are the Habs a Kadri away from being a true Cup contender?