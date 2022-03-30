Win Streak Continues: Goligoski Extended March 30, 2022, 10:08 AM ET [4 Comments] Dan Wallace

The Wild took care of business against the Flyers with a dominant 4-1 victory. They did let up in the third period but not enough to let the Flyers back into the game.



Marc-Andre Fleury was not tested all that much but did have to flash the leather on. James van Riemsdyk shot that brought the Wild faithful to their feet in appreciation of their newest star.



There is concern today as Marcus Foligno had to leave the game after colliding with Owen Tippett with just under two minutes to play in the game. Foligno knew right away something was wrong and when he left the ice he slammed his stick down in obvious anger. We will have to wait and see what the official word is on the injury but hopefully he is not lost for too long.



UPDATE : According to The Atheltic's, Michael Russo, the Wild say Foligno's fine.



In off the ice Wild news Alex Goligoski was officially extended for two years at an AAV of $2M per season. The 36 year old defenseman has scored two goals and added 26 assists and is plus 34 in 58 games this season.



It was widely thought that Goligoski had a handshake deal with Wild GM, Bill Guerin, to resign the veteran defenseman at a significantly lower contract than his one year $5M current deal. As the season wore on and Goligoski's play began to waver, speculation was that would no longer be in the cards. Well apparently it is and Goligoski will be donning his home state sweater for the next two seasons.



This does appear to be a head scratcher of a move, but Bill Guerin has master plan and signing Goligoski at a very reasonable $2M per season is part of that plan. What we do know is that the Wild now have $8M in cap space for next season with Kevin Fiala and Jacob Middleton as their two key RFAs to be resigned. That along with the burning question is Marc-Andre Fleury more than just a rental, and does he want to stay in Minnesota and play at least one more season with the Wild.



So with this signing does it mean that one of Matt Dumba or Kevin Fiala will be on the move or does this secure the fact that both will be bug parts of the Wild moving forward? It is the burning question for many Wild fans, and one that none of us knows, but fun to speculate and to play Wild GM.



However, there is only one Wild General Manager l, and that is Bill Guerin. BG has done a masterful job to this point and his plan has been well orchestrated. Guerin has earned his place among the top GMs in the NHL and his plan is in full swing. The task at hand now is for the players on the ice to perform well down the stretch and give the State of Hockey fans an extended playoff run.