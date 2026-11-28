Montreal had a day off before opening Saturday’s slate in Vegas. The Canadiens have lost three straight, and all four cards favor the Golden Knights. I’m more curious about the split in Sunrise. Florida brings a three-game winning streak into the Tampa Bay game and takes the factor vote 18–10, but Buzztron 3000 goes with the Lightning, 29–26.

The one I’ll circle is Anaheim at Los Angeles. All four cards take the Ducks on the road ... and Buzztron 3000 has it 33–31, its closest call of the day and a green light on Overtime Watch. At 10, Edmonton gets another crack at Seattle. The Oilers are trying to end a five-game slide, and all four cards have them doing it on Seattle’s ice.