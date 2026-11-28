Edvinsson Watch: On High Alert

The clock is almost out in Detroit. Simon Edvinsson, the 23-year-old restricted free agent, has to sign an NHL contract by 5 p.m. ET on Monday, December 1. If he doesn't, he can't play in the league this season. With the weekend here and no deal in place, every sign points to the next 24 to 72 hours as the moment the Red Wings finally settle one of the strangest contract standoffs in recent memory.

How We Got Here

This should have been easy. Detroit took Edvinsson sixth overall in 2021, and he became the team's best defenceman after Moritz Seider. Since the start of 2024-25, the 6-foot-6 Swede has 56 points in 150 games, with a plus-24 rating and nearly 22 minutes of ice time a night.

Then the talks went bad. Detroit wanted a bridge deal, and early reports put its offer near Seider's $8.55 million cap hit. Edvinsson wanted term. His camp is looking for $10 million to $11 million a year over seven years. He went to training camp without a contract, which showed he still wanted to be a Red Wing at that point. Then he went home to Sweden when the season started.

All indications are that something changed. Edvinsson now reportedly "prefers" a trade, while interim GM Shawn Horcoff has said he has "zero interest" in moving him. Things are now so bad that Edvinsson has turned down offer-sheet approaches because he doesn't want to give Detroit the chance to match.

The Larkin Deal

Things should have picked up after Detroit traded Dylan Larkin to Montreal for Kirby Dach, Samuel Montembeault, top prospect Michael Hage and a package of picks. That deal told the league Horcoff will make a big move when the price is right. But Horcoff got such a strong return that there were once again murmurs he could simply let the clock run out, leaving Edvinsson to lose a whole year's salary. Whether that's real or a bargaining tactic is the big question this weekend.

Who's Still In The Running

San Jose Sharks: The Sharks are the frontrunner, and Edvinsson would sign long-term there. The sticking point is Michael Misa. Some people question, though, whether Misa is really playing at the level of a true second-overall pick.

Anaheim Ducks: The Ducks are involved, but they're so cash-strapped that a deal looks very unlikely.

Boston Bruins: The Bruins are in this, and Pavel Zacha could be the key piece. But he's another pending free agent.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Trading William Nylander is possible. Without him, though, I've been told the Leafs are pretty much out of this.

The rest of the field: Utah, Nashville, Carolina, Seattle, Philadelphia, St. Louis and Edmonton have all come up in reports.

The Salary Cap Problem

The holdout makes Edvinsson more expensive this season. Cap hits are prorated over the days left in the season, so an $11 million deal signed now would count for more than $15 million on this year's cap. That narrows the list fast. Seattle, Nashville and Carolina have the most room. San Jose has only about $2.5 million and would need to send salary back to Detroit.

What To Expect This Weekend

I would still be surprised if Edvinsson isn't moved by December 1. As has been widely reported, Detroit was closer at several points to dealing Edvinsson than it ever was on Larkin.

There's also a precedent. William Nylander signed with Toronto in the final minutes before the 2018 deadline.

Most likely, offers go back and forth through Sunday and a sign-and-trade comes together just before Monday's deadline. The new team would also need time to finish an extension. But it sounds like that can be done quickly, as long as the team and the agent reach a verbal agreement.

San Jose is still the favourite. I would put Boston at No. 2.

Even with Detroit's tough talk, losing a full year of Edvinsson's value would be bad for everyone.