Chris Tanev Injury: It Is Time for the Maple Leafs to Protect Him From Himself

There are a lot of questions surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs, but there is one thing you can’t question, and that is the heart of Chris Tanev. If you have had the opportunity to watch him play a single shift in his NHL career, you know the veteran defender would willingly block a slapshot with his face if it meant stopping the puck from getting on net. For better or for worse, that is who he is. That’s the reason the Maple Leafs signed him to a six-year contract in the summer of 2024, and it is the exact reason why fans and teammates alike love him.

The way Chris Tanev has always played the game is what makes him special, and it’s what makes him Chris Tanev. After watching him fall to the ice behind the Leafs’ net yesterday against the Boston Bruins and watching him get helped to the bench with assistance from teammates, it might be time to have an uncomfortable conversation. Today, the Leafs officially placed Tanev on Injured Reserve again. We might be beyond the point of talking about load management or how we prolong his season in case of a playoff run. It might be time that the Maple Leafs and their medical staff take steps to protect Tanev from himself, and that means having a serious discussion about his future.

🚨 Chris Tanev just left the ice limping, needing help after being hit in the leg



Absolutely brutal luck…#Leafs pic.twitter.com/mV6cJGzFiG — Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) November 27, 2026

Yesterday’s incident was another moment that was tough to watch. Early in the second period, Tanev took a hit from Mark Kastelic behind the net and immediately went down with what appears to be a knee injury. Today, the team made the predictable roster move. Tanev returns to the injured list, while the team activates Nick Blankenburg.

Chris Tanev’s Injury History in Toronto

If this were a one-off incident, I would shrug my shoulders and wait for the injury timeline for Tanev to return. The problem is, it’s not a one-off. Looking at Tanev’s transaction log over the last two years with the Maple Leafs, it reads less like an NHL career and more like a medical chart.

Things started out relatively well for Tanev in 2024-25, with a quick one-game absence for a lower-body injury in December followed by an eventual IR stint in March for an upper-body injury that forced him to miss six games. Then came 2025-26, where the wheels completely fell off. Tanev saw his first IR stint in late October for four games, before returning for one game and heading right back on IR in early November for an upper-body injury that sidelined him for 23 games. By December 30, he was on IR again with a groin injury. Then came the final blow: a core muscle surgery in March 2026 that officially ended his season. He missed the final 44 games of the year and appeared in just 11 games total.

a stretcher was called out for Tanev after this pic.twitter.com/2yuqnPF88a — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 2, 2025

This year hasn't been any kinder to Tanev. Before the season was even in full swing, Tanev was back on IR on October 11 with another upper-body injury, missing nine games before returning on Halloween. He managed to get back into the lineup and play 16 games before yesterday’s knee injury sent him right back to the press box.

The Warrior Mentality Versus Reality

Tanev turns 37 in December, and over his career he’s put his body through absolute hell. But if you ask him, he still wants to play every single night. Earlier this month, when GM John Chayka and team doctors implemented a load-management plan to keep him healthy, Tanev didn’t hide his frustration. "It is what it is. I mean, I don't agree with it. I understand where he's coming from."

After yesterday’s game, Leafs coach Jim Hiller summed it up perfectly: "I just feel really bad for him. He's obviously missed quite a bit of hockey over the last couple years and he loves to play."

And therein lies the problem. Tanev loves to play too much to ever give up on his own. There is no way to ask a guy like Tanev to dial it back physically or to stop trying to block every shot possible. That is his entire game. If he’s in the lineup, he’s going to play every game like it’s Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, and honestly, he can’t be effective if he doesn’t. However, it’s becoming clear that his body may have caught up before his mind was able to.

Why It Is Time to Talk About Retirement

If a player doesn’t know when to call it quits, that’s when the responsibility falls squarely on the Toronto Maple Leafs’ front office and medical staff. Between the core muscle surgery, the constant setbacks, and now a knee injury, his body is screaming that it’s had enough. At a certain point in time, a conversation needs to be had about his quality of life after hockey. It has to matter more than grinding through another rehab just to play another dozen games before the next injury.

Chris Tanev has given everything he has to the game of hockey. He has nothing left to prove to anyone in Toronto or around the NHL. If he will not make the call to hang them up himself, the Maple Leafs might need to step in and help him see that it is time to walk away while he still can.



