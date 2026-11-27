BLACK FRIDAY DOORBUSTERS: The Top 10 Bargains on the NHL Trade Rack

Friday, November 27, 2026

Happy Black Friday, Buzzards!

15 Games today...be sure to check out the NHL pIcks blog...

So while may of you may be trying to buy that 75" TV for $200, NHL GMs are doing their own shopping. Sunday's Dylan Larkin trade set the full price: Montreal sent Detroit Michael Hage, two conditional firsts, Kirby Dach, Sam Montembeault and more. Now every team out of the race knows what a seller can get.

But the real deals are on the clearance rack. My rules for who is on the NHL Black Friday Handout were simple. The player's team has to be possibly outside the playoff picture He has to be on an expiring contract and headed for unrestricted free agency on July 1. And he has to be a bargain: a rental that fills a need for well under the Larkin price.

Drew Doughty (Ken Holland: "Drew, I'm not trading ya") and Sidney Crosby (as of now) are not for sale. Here's what is.

1. ERIK KARLSSON, D, Pittsburgh | $11.5M 24 GP, 3-17-20, 23:24 a night

Pittsburgh is 7-15-2, last in the Metro and riding a five-game losing streak. Karlsson leads the team in assists and is tied with Malkin for the lead in points. Kyle Dubas wants to get younger, and $11.5M for a 36-year-old who's about to walk doesn't fit that plan. Retain half and a three-time Norris winner becomes a $5.75M power-play quarterback. The catch is his full no-movement clause, so he controls everything. But "our team is in a weird stage" doesn't sound like a man chained to his stall. I keep hearing an Ottawa return is looking VERY STRONG.

2. DMITRY ORLOV, D, San Jose | $6.5M 27 GP, 3-14-17

The Sharks are minus-30, and they're chasing Simon Edvinsson. Moving Orlov's money is how they make room. He's a Cup-winning lefty who moves the puck and kills penalties. That's a top-four rental for mid-round picks.

3. EVGENI MALKIN, C, Pittsburgh | $5.5M 20 GP, 7-13-20

He's 40 and still scoring a point per game. With 50% retained, he's a $2.75M third-line center and second-unit power-play weapon. This one is entirely up to Geno, and I'd put it at 20/80 that he moves. But if he ever wants one more ring, he's the best value on the market...and it sounds like he wants to be a Panther...

4. RASMUS RISTOLAINEN, D, Philadelphia | $5.1M 11 GP, 3-2-5

The Flyers are 9-12-6.Unless they continue to improve drastically Risto will be moved.. He's a big, mean right shot, the exact player contenders overpay for in March. Buy him in December and you pay less.

5. JUSTIN FAULK, D, Detroit | $6.5M 24 GP, 3-6-9, +1, 20:54 a night

Detroit paid a first for Faulk last March, and it won't get one back. Shawn Horcoff is resetting the team, and a 34-year-old pending UFA isn't part of what comes next. You get a right shot playing 21 minutes a night who's a plus player on a minus team.

6. MORGAN FROST, C, Calgary | $4.375M 25 GP, 5-9-14

The Flames are minus-22 and want futures, not roster players. Frost is 27, a center, and tied for third in team scoring. A contender gets a middle-six pivot now and could extend him. This is the "buy now, enjoy for years" item.

7. ANDREW COPP, C, Detroit | $5.625M 24 GP, 3-8-11, 18:48 a night

Detroit's store is still open. With Larkin gone, Copp is overextended in a top-line role. On a contender, he's a two-way third-line center who kills penalties and takes key faceoffs. Retain half and he's a $2.8M bargain.

8. FILIP CHYTIL, C, Vancouver | $4.4375M 14 GP, 4-3-7, +1, 19:24 a night

The Canucks are 6-20-1 and minus-44. The store is on fire. Chytil is plus-one on that team and logs real minutes, but he's dressed for only 14 of 27 games. With all the attention on Pettersson and Hronek, he could go quietly for a mid-round pick. It's high upside, as long as your medical staff signs off.

9. JOEL ARMIA, RW, Los Angeles | $2.5M 22 GP, 4-6-10, +2

LA is 2-8-0 at home, and the Kings are still believing they can win it... Armia is the batteries at the checkout, the most useful thing you didn't plan to buy. He's a big right-shot penalty killer who forechecks hard and chips in offense, with no retention needed.

10. MORGAN BARRON, C, Winnipeg | $1.85M 26 GP, 6-7-13, +1

This is the doorbuster. He's a 6-foot-4 center who leads the Jets in hits and is already more than halfway to his career high in points..and it sounds like Winnipeg will have a tough time extending him. Fair warning: the Jets are 8-1-1 in their last 10, If they keep winning, he may come off the shelf.

THE CLEARANCE BIN (Final Sale, No Returns)

Jordan Binnington (STL, .847 save percentage) and John Gibson (DET, .862) are cheap goalie gambles for someone desperate. Teuvo Teravainen (CHI) and Kyle Palmieri (NYI) are veteran depth, but only if the seller retains salary.

THE BOTTOM LINE

Larkin was full price. Everyone on this list is discounted, because their teams get nothing for them on July 1. Buy now. In March, injuries will pile up, three contenders will get desperate, and every price on this rack goes up.

Best value: Karlsson at 50% retained. Best long-term buy: Frost. Doorbuster: Barron.

Now go finish the leftover turkey and tell me in the comments who your team should be buying.

More to come....







