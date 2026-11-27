Maple Leafs Sign Prospect Alexander Bilecki to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract
The Toronto Maple Leafs have officially made a move and locked up one of their quickest rising defense prospects, signing defenseman Alexander Bilecki to a 3 year NHL standard entry level contract.
Toronto Maple Leafs Signing: Congratulations to Alexander Bilecki on signing a three-year NHL Entry-Level Contract with the Leafs. Toronto selected Bilecki in the 2nd round, 60th overall, of the 2026 NHL Draft.— Dan Milstein (@HockeyAgent1) November 27, 2026
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Bilecki was selected by the Leafs in the 2nd round, 60th overall, in last summer's NHL Draft. Bilecki has wasted no time rewarding the team's belief in him. The signing comes right in the midst of a breakout season for the young defenseman, who has taken major steps forward in his two way game and established himself as a legitimate prospect.
For a Maple Leafs team in desperate need of homegrown prospect development, getting Bilecki under contract now makes sense. The Leafs reward a player whose stock is trending upwards while securing a potential piece for Toronto's future blue line.
Bilecki has gain immediate recognition from fan's with some going as far as classifying the defenseman is 'untouchable'. The 6'2 smooth skating defender still has a long path to the NHL and will need to continue to develop throughout this year if he wants to make the jump to professional hockey sooner than later. This decision will ensure Bilecki will continue to develop in the OHL and will prevent him from pursuing NCAA action.