Maple Leafs Sign Prospect Alexander Bilecki to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs have officially made a move and locked up one of their quickest rising defense prospects, signing defenseman Alexander Bilecki to a 3 year NHL standard entry level contract.

Toronto Maple Leafs Signing: Congratulations to Alexander Bilecki on signing a three-year NHL Entry-Level Contract with the Leafs. Toronto selected Bilecki in the 2nd round, 60th overall, of the 2026 NHL Draft.

#WeAreGoldStar pic.twitter.com/5oQQocX6Hr — Dan Milstein (@HockeyAgent1) November 27, 2026

Bilecki was selected by the Leafs in the 2nd round, 60th overall, in last summer's NHL Draft. Bilecki has wasted no time rewarding the team's belief in him. The signing comes right in the midst of a breakout season for the young defenseman, who has taken major steps forward in his two way game and established himself as a legitimate prospect.

For a Maple Leafs team in desperate need of homegrown prospect development, getting Bilecki under contract now makes sense. The Leafs reward a player whose stock is trending upwards while securing a potential piece for Toronto's future blue line.