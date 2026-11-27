The New Jersey Devils enter today's game in Newark feeling pretty good about where they sit. While they haven't exactly been playing their best hockey, Jersey sits at 17-8 on the season an in second place in the Metro as we emerge out of the Thanksgiving holiday. However with a 1pm start this afternoon, the quick pumpkin pie to puck turnover could be a disaster if the Devils do not start on time in this contest.

With the 11-13-2 Flames on the docket, bellies perhaps a bit overfilled from some home cookin' and quickly-aging vet Jake Allen in net, the Devils must be sharp for the entire 60 minutes or more if necessary. The Devils, who haven't been as locked in as they were at times earlier in the season, won't have the luxury of Connor Hellebuyck to bail them out if lack of structure or other breakdowns occur. Overlooking this opponent with a red hot, angry and motivated Winnipeg team waiting for New Jersey tomorrow night would be a big mistake. The Devils need to have the foot on the gas all game, impose their will early, and get to their style of hockey from the jump. If not, expect the classic script of a trap game to ensue. A mushy, slow paced, slogg, where the game is tied late in the third and a bad bounce can lead to an even worse loss.

Kolyachonok Draws In

With Brendan Dillon seving game one of a four game suspension, Vladislav Kolyachonok draws into the lineup for the second time this season. Kolyachonok had an amazig first game with NJ. He was lockdown on defense and even chipped in on the score sheet with a good, smart, low risk, point shot that found it's way in fo his first Devils goal. I expected very little of him in his debut, however based off of the small sample size this season I think all of our expectations see at least a slight bump. Let's hope its not like that Woodbridge Mall, Orange Chicken type sample, where a little nibble is fantastic but a full plate can end up nauseating.

Black Friday Matinees Dangerous For NHL Home teams?

While the Devils host Calgary at 1pm this afternoon, there are also two other early starts around the league. The nosediving Maple Leafs visit the Boston Bruins and the Utah Mammouth visit the Nashville Predators. Curious to see how these games go for the home teams. Obviously being home for the Holiday I would expect host teams to have had larger style parties, not coordinated by team management, but more likely the team leadership corps. The visitors most likely all dined together at a reasonable time in an organization run event. Did anyone have too much wine? Pie? Go to the fridge at 1AM and devour too many leftovers like I would? Or unlike myself, do they have self control? I'm guessing the latter, but curious to see. Diet or not it's most likely a spot where an early Black Friday game is much easier to play as a visitor...