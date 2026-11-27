Today’s schedule starts fast with three 1 p.m. games. Toronto visits Boston in a matchup our systems lean toward the Bruins, while New Jersey receives one of the strongest endorsements of the day against Calgary. Utah and Nashville is far less settled. The main factors finish dead even, making that early game one of the afternoon’s most difficult calls.

The deeper slate includes several compelling disagreements. Ottawa gets the overall-factor edge against Tampa Bay, but Buzztron prefers the Lightning. The Rangers are favored by the broader factors against Chicago, while Buzztron 3000 goes the other way. Pittsburgh at Buffalo is the Buzzgame of the Night, with the Key Ek factors tied and the Overtime Watch glowing green. Philadelphia, Vegas and Edmonton carry some of the clearest overall advantages.\