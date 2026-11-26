The Fall of William Nylander : Why it Feels Like the Clock is Ticking in Toronto

In Toronto, when things start to go wrong and a player begins to fall out of favor, it is often magnified by the immediate media attention. These situations and changes rarely go unnoticed and today once again William Nylander is in the spotlight.

With Kirill Marchenko set to return to the Maple Leafs’ lineup Friday afternoon when the Leafs play the Boston Bruins, Jim Hiller made the decision to shake up the lineup once again. After missing nearly a month with injury Marchenko is being injected right back into the type of the lineup. Tomorrow, Marchenko finds himself slotted back into the top powerplay unit. Surprisingly, it won’t be the spot of Gavin McKenna that Marchenko will be taking, instead he will replace William Nylander.

The move sends Nylander to the second powerplay unit alongside Morgan Rielly, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Easton Cowan and Nick Paul. For a player of Nylander’s caliber, this comes at a bit of a surprise, but his recent play hasn’t been up to either his own or the team’s standard. Over the last two weeks, major mistakes by Nylander have resulted in significant goals against.

While most of the time, these moves are met with public acceptance from the player, that is not the route Nylander chose to go.

“I Told Him I Didn’t Agree With It”

After the change was made at practice, Nylander didn't hide behind your expected hockey cliches, instead offering a blunt statement:

“I told him I didn't agree with it, but that's okay.”

William Nylander says he told Jim Hiller he didn’t agree with the demotion to the Leafs’ PP2 unit. pic.twitter.com/9xjIyFwCZa — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 26, 2026

While most people would expect a player to state their intent on doing anything that will help the team, instead Nylander went his usual route. On the surface this is just classic Nylander, blunt, unbothered and transparent. If you read between the lines, however it is hard to ignore the comments. When a top winger publicly shares that he disagrees with his coach's decision, especially when the team is fighting to save their season as they trend towards the bottom of the Atlantic Division. The last thing this team needs is another locker room distraction.

The Last Thing This Locker Room Needs

The timing of this comment only makes things worse. On Monday night, the Leafs snapped an 0-8-1 stretch with a 4-2 win over the New York Islanders. A win that was much needed to help quiet the outside noise. For the first time in weeks, the Leafs headed into their Friday afternoon game against the Bruins with positive momentum.

With the team finally about to breathe after a month of misery, the last thing the team needs is another negative narrative surrounding the team. All season fans has watched as Gavin McKenna has made it clear that he’ll do whatever it takes to help the team win. While at the first sign of accountability Nylander took a different approach.

Four Coaches, Same Story

What makes this incident even more concerning isn't that it happened, it's that it just keeps happening. At some point, the Leafs need to stop looking at the person behind the bench and start looking at the common denominator in these situations.

Early in Nylander’s career under Mike Babcock, Nylander often bumped heads with the coach over his compete level and lack of attention to the defensive details. Nylander frequently found himself in the doghouse or dropped down in the lineup to send him a message. When the team moved on to a more player friendly coach in Sheldon Keefe, the issues continued. Keefe still had to bench Nylander to get his attention and after Keefe’s tenure it was revealed there was a behind the scenes argument that became so heated between the two during the filming of All or Nothing that the team and NHLPA fought to have it cut.

When Craig Berube arrived to instill accountability, it took all of 3 games into the 2025-26 season for him to publicly call out Nylander. Even after leaving Toronto Berube openly admitted on Leafs Morning Take that Nylander was difficult to bend to a system, admitting, "He wants to do things a certain way and I want things done a certain way, so there's always a little bit of backlash from him either way."

Now, under Jim Hiller a quarter of the way into a season we are getting season 4 of the exact same show. After Nylander's costly turnover against Columbus earlier this week and his weak coverage against Mat Barzal he saw a drop down the lineup, Hiller is now getting the exact same public pushback every coach before him has dealt with. When a player clashes with one coach, you can call it a personality mismatch, but when he clashes with four completely different coaches across his career, it’s a pattern.

From Top Line to Third Line

The power play demotion isn't an isolated change. It’s the latest step in a slide down the depth chart for Nylander.

At even strength, Hiller has bumped Nylander out of the top six, skating on the third line with Easton Cowan and Aatu Raty, while Marchenko is stepping back onto the top line with Auston Matthews and Nick Paul on his strong side and McKenna is set to play top six minutes with John Tavares and Colton Sissons.

When a team brings in a winger like Marchenko, signs him longterm and hands him both the top line right wing and PP1 duties the second he’s healthy, the message is clear. Toronto is building its next wave of offense around Matthews, Marchenko, and McKenna and Nylander might be the odd man out.

Is the Clock Officially Ticking on Nylander’s Time in Toronto?

With the salary cap in place, you don't pay a player top tier money to play third line minutes, run the second power-play unit and create distractions the moment your team finally wins a hockey game. If Hiller doesn't trust Nylander in prime offensive situations during a desperate stretch of the season, you have to wonder, what is his long term future with the Maple Leafs?

Trade speculation has already been swirling around Nylander. Now with the Leafs trying to save their season and Nylander openly disagreeing with his spot in the lineup once again, the disconnect between player and organization feels wider than ever.

Either Nylander finally buys in, puts the team above his ego, and uses this demotion as fuel to force his way back into the top six, or this week in November will be remembered as the beginning of the end for William Nylander in Toronto.



