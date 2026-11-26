The Montreal Canadiens are now over a quarter of the way through the 2026-27 season and as of today, American Thanksgiving, the club sits third in the Atlantic Division with a 14-8-4 record through 26 games.

It's safe to say that this season, while for the most part positive, has been a bit of a rollercoaster for the Montreal Canadiens in a number of different ways. Whether it's the inconsistent play from some of the team's top players, the power play (which ranks 31st in the National Hockey League) or the countless injuries they've suffered since training camp begin, it's been far from a perfect season for the Canadiens.

The good news is there's still 58 games to go in the regular season and for now, the Canadiens remain in a playoff position, which is important on American Thanksgiving. Around 75% of teams that are in a playoff spot on American Thanksgiving end up making it to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in April.

Amid a three-game slide, the Canadiens will continue their road trip in Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon, but before we get there, I'm going to hand out my quarter season grades for each player on Montreal's roster.

Montreal Canadiens Quarter Season Player Grades

Note #1: I fully intended to release my quarter season player grades before now, but other articles took priority (my thoughts on the Dylan Larkin trade, Jaroslav Halak's comeback attempt, etc.), so my apologies for the delay.

Note #2: Players that have played less than five or less games this season with the Canadiens & those that have been acquire/traded by the club, like Dylan Larkin (traded by DET), Kirby Dach (traded to DET) or Jayden Struble (traded to NSH), are exempt from today's grades.

Lane Hutson has been Montreal's co-MVP this season, alongside Jacob Fowler. The 22-year-old blueliner has registered 24 points in 26 games so far this season and while he might not be a favourite for the award right now, he'll continue to make his case for a Norris Trophy nomination as the season goes on.

Jacob Fowler (A+)

Jacob Fowler has been lights out for the Montreal Canadiens this season since being called from Laval in early October. Fowler has essentially assumed the starting role for the time being and has a 10-4-2 record, a 2.54 goals against average, a .911 save percentage and two shutouts in 16 games.

For the first time in his NHL career, Nick Suzuki was forced to miss games due to injury. Despite being out for six games, the Canadiens captain remains a point-per-game player for his club, with 20 points in 20 games thus far. The Canadiens will rely on their captain heavily going forward, as they always do, with six of their next seven games against teams occupying playoff spots.

While he might be scoreless in his last seven games, overall it's been a good start to the season for Cole Caufield. He leads the Canadiens with 12 goals in 26 games and is on pace to finish the 2026-27 campaign with 38 goals. If that happens, it'll be the third straight year he's reached the 30+ mark.

Jake Evans stepped up in a big way for the Montreal Canadiens when Nick Suzuki went down with an injury, with five points in six games during that stretch. In the faceoff dot, Evans continues to be as strong as always, with a 55.1% success rate, .8% less than his career-high of 55.9%.

In a contract year, Josh Anderson has been one of Montreal's best forwards. The native of Burlington, Ontario has been out of the lineup for the past six games due to a lower-body injury, but he still sits third on the team in goals (8). Anderson was given a three-to-four week timeline by the Canadiens back on November 15th, which would put him on track to return between December 6th at the earliest and December 13th at the latest, assuming there's no setbacks in his recovery.

Guhle missed the first four games of the season as he recovered from offseason surgery, but upon his return, he provided the Canadiens with a reliable option in their top-four, especially on the defensive side of the puck. Unfortunately for Guhle and the Canadiens, he left Wednesday's game against the Colorado Avalanche after being hit from behind by Gabriel Landeskog. His status and availability for Saturday's game in Vegas are unclear.

The remainder of my quarter season player grades can be found below:







